All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

HBCU Challenge

Doubleheader, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Paradise, NV

North Carolina A&T vs. Norfolk State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Hampton vs. Texas Southern — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Single Game, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Notre Dame vs. Georgia — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Coast to Coast Challenge

Men’s Doubleheader, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Stanford vs. Texas — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Washington State vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Canisius at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

Howard at Harvard — ESPN+, noon

Washington (MD) at Navy — ESPN+, noon

Western Michigan at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Army at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coast Guard at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Elon at Valparaíso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Long Island University at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH)-Hamilton at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Albany at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

McNeese at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Warren Wilson at North Carolina-Wilmington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Tarleton at Air Force — Altitude/Mountain West Network, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois Tech at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Southern at UAB — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at West Virginia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Concord at Kent State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at TCU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Cleveland State at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 5 p.m.

Cal at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Central, 5 p.m.

Auburn at USC — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico State — Bally Sports Arizona/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Alcorn State at Seattle — ESPN+. 6 p.m.

Central Michigan at Missouri State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Iona at New Mexico — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas-Rio Grande Valley (at South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island, TX) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Colorado State at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Sonoma State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

Doubleheader, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort, Uncasville, CT

UConn vs. Florida State — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Villanova vs. Iowa State — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Coast to Coast Challenge

Women’s Doubleheader, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

USC vs. Texas — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

Georgia Tech at Boston College — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 1 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Elon at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Mitchell College at Bryant — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Samford at Auburn — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Morgan State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Indiana — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Grambling at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Stanford — ABC, 3 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Michigan State — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Nebraska — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Central Michigan at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Maine at Harvard — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sul Ross State at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Butler at Marquette — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

SMU at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Norfolk State at Virginia — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

American University at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Montana Tech at Montana — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Round

Final, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar

Argentina vs. France — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 9:45 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/Fox 4K, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/Fox 4K, noon

Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022: Homenaje al campeón — Telemundo/Universo, noon

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 1 p.m.

República de la Copa — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Què momento: Edición Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, FL

Day 2 — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Day 2 — Golf Channel/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Day 2 — NBC/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Namajunas vs. Andrade — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Bad Blood — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

NBA

Orlando at Boston — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Boston, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana — MSG Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto — NBC Sports Bay Area/TSN4, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver — Bally Sports Southeast/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Lakers — NBC Sports Washington/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 5:30 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Film Room — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Memphis Hustle — WABM, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Detroit at New York Jets

Kansas City at Houston

Pittsburgh at Carolina

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans

Dallas at Jacksonville

Philadelphia at Chicago

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Denver

New England at Las Vegas

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay

Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, FedExField, Summerfield, MD

New York Giants at Washington Commanders — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Minnesota — NHL Network/TSN5/RDS/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

New York Rangers at Chicago — ESPN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle — TSN3/Root Sports, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Minuto 45 — TUDN, 10:43 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Around the Horn 20th Anniversary Special — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Driving Change — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

E60: The Band is on the Field — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour Exhibition

Waikiki Cup, Fort DeRussy Beach Park, Honolulu, HI

Men’s and Women’s Exhibition plus Mixed Doubles — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.