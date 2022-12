All Times Eastern

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

Lightweights, The Chelsea Inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Michael Rivera vs. Frank Martin — Showtime, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

CBS Sports Classic

Doubleheader, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

North Carolina vs. Ohio State — CBS, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Kentucky — CBS, 5:30 p.m.

Chris Paul HBCU Challenge

Doubleheader, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Hampton vs. Norfolk State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina A&T vs. Texas Southern — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

C.M. Newton Classic

Neutral Site Game, The Legacy at the BJCC, Birmingham, AL

Gonzaga vs. Alabama — CBS, 1 p.m.

Coaches vs. Racism Classic

Doubleheader, James M. Delmar Fieldhouse, Houston, TX

Montana vs. Prairie View A&M — HBCU Go/the Grio, 1 p.m.

Jackson State vs. Texas Tech — HBCU Go/the Grio, 3:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic

Doubleheader, MassMutual Center, Springfield, MA

Bryant vs. Liberty — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indy Classic

Doubleheader, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Illinois State vs. Ball State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Davidson vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6:15 p.m.

Legends of Basketball Showcase

Session 2, United Center, Chicago, IL

Dayton vs. Wyoming — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl Classic

Doubleheader, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Missouri vs. Central Florida — Bally Sports Florida/Stadium College Sports Atlantic, noon

St. John’s vs. Florida State — Bally Sports Florida/Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 2;30 p.m.

St. Francis at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Wake Forest at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Indiana at Kansas — ESPN2, noon

Eastern Illinois at IUPUI — ESPN+, noon

Providence at Seton Hall — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

North Florida at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Longwood at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Alabama State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Louisville — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Duquesne — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Houston at Virginia — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Oneonta at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Ohio — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia College at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Knox (IL) at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Montreat at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Troy at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Monmouth — SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Bryan at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northwestern Ohio at Wright State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Marshall — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Grambling State at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Michigan — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Regent at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Carolina at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Furman (at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC) — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Occidental at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+. 5 p.m.

Temple at Mississippi — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Utah at BYU — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Northwest Indian at Montana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Memphis — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State (at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UConn at Butler — FS1, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

San Jose State at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Drake at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Wichita State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The Master’s at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Idaho State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:15 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Appalachian State at Michigan — B1G+, noon

Alabama State at South Alabama — ESPN+, noon

Southern Indiana at Wright State — ESPN+, noon

Quinnipiac at Iona — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Rider at Canisius — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Wofford at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Algoma at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Xavier — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Illinois-Springfield at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 1 p.m.

McNeese at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Manhattan — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

SUNY Oswego at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Creighton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Anderson (SC) — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Limestone at Lincoln Memorial — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Tusculum — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Chicago State — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Lamar — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Hampton — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

New Mexico State at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Finlandia at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Air Force at Northwestern — B1G+, 7 p.m.

La Sierra at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision

Fenway Bowl

AAC vs. ACC, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Cincinnati vs. Louisville — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Celebration Bowl

SWAC vs. MEAC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central — ABC, noon

HBCU Pigskin Showdown

All-Star, David J. Robinson Memorial Stadium, Marion Military Institute, Marion, AL

CNBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl

SEC vs. Pac-12, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Florida vs. Oregon State — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Pac-12 vs. Mountain West, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Washington State vs. Fresno State — ABC, 3;30 p.m.

Lending Tree Bowl

Conference USA vs. Sun Belt Conference, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

New Mexico Bowl

AAC vs. Independent, University Stadium, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM

SMU vs. BYU — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl

Conference USA vs. Mountain West, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

North Texas vs. Boise State — ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

NCAA Football Championship

Division II Football Tournament

National Championship, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, TX

Ferris State vs. Colorado School of Mines — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

NCAA Football Championship Subdivision

FCS National Semifinal, Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD

Montana State at South Dakota State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

National Championship, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Texas vs. Louisville — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Tournament Studio — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Round

3rd Place Match, Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Croatia vs. Morocco — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/Fox 4K, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, noon

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo, noon

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 9 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, FL

Day 1 — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Day 1 — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour

Mauritius Open, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Cannonier vs. Strickland, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 Season — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Washington/KTLA/ClipperVision, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio — NBA TV/Bally Sports Sun/KENS/KNIC, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland — KTXA/Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston — Root Sports Plus/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix — NBA TV/Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Memphis Hustle — WABM, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

Saturday Showdown

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings — NFL Network/WXIN (Indianapolis)/KSTP (Minneapolis), 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns — NFL Network/WBAL (Baltimore)/WEWS (Cleveland), 4:30 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — NFL Network/WFOR (Miami)/WKBW (Buffalo), 8:15 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Anaheim at Edmonton — Sportsnet/Bally Sports SoCal, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal — City TV/Sportsnet East/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/NHL Network/ESPN+/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Columbus at Boston — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports Ohio/NESN, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit — TVA Sports/TSN5/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina– Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Philadelphia — MSG Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey — Bally Sports Florida/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado — Bally Sports South/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New York Islanders at Vegas — MSG Network/MSG 2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Buffalo at Arizona/Nashville at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Islanders at Vegas/Winnipeg at Vancouver/San Jose at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 17

Aberdeen vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of November — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: H-A-R-L-E-M Spells Harlem — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Stick It — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

LUTE — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:45 a.m. (Sunday)