All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Elon at Presbyterian — ESPN+, noon

Lehigh at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Mary’s of the Woods at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Western Oregon at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Westminster at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

East Carolina at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Western Kentucky at Indiana State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Richmond at Elon — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Tennessee State at Baylor — ESPN+, noon

Bowling Green at IUPUI — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Illinois-Springfield at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Erskine at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame (Ohio) at Akron — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at South Dakota State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Redford at Queens University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Davidson at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Grambling at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Denver at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

William Jessup at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Stanislaw at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4;30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

National Semifinals, CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Texas vs. San Diego — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 9 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

DP World Tour

Mauritius Open, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

USA-Canada Rivalry Series, The Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Game 4: Canada at United States — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker (02/12/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Main Event: Velasquez vs. Werdum — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Evans vs. Ortiz — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Stats & Oddities of 2022 — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Houston — Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah — Bally Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Friday)’

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Lakeland Magic — WABM/Bally Sports Florida, 10 a.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Maine Celtics — ESPN+/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/MSG SportsNet 2/YES app, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

Thursday Night Football, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks — Amazon Prime Video/KTVU (San Francisco)/KCPQ (Seattle), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: TNF Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/KTVU (San Francisco)/KCPQ (Seattle), 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Montreal — Bally Sports SoCal/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/NESN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina — Root Sports/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Rangers — TSN4/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg — Bally Sports South/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/MSG Western New York/Altitude, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton — Bally Sports Midwest/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Jackie Long — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)