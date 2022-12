All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Stetson at College of Charleston — FloSports, 4 p.m.

William Pearce at Campbell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Appalachian State at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at UAB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio vs. Florida (at Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.

Redford at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Reinhardt at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Norfolk State — HBCU Go/The Grio, 7:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgia States at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Colorado Christian at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Louisville — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Maryland — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Marshall at South Florida — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

William Pearce at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Minnesota — B1G+, noon

Mississippi Valley State at New Orleans — ESPN+, noon

Jacksonville at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, noon

LaGrange at Troy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Westcliff at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5:15 p.m.

Coker at Catawba — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Tusculum — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Newberry at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Wingate at Anderson (SC) — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montreat at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

LaGrange at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Bowl Preview Special — ACC Huddle, 6 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

College Golf

PXG College Golf Showcase 2022 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

France vs. Morocco — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/Fox 4K, 1 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/Fox 4K, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 11 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

Fox World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

DP World Tour

Mauritius Open, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA of America Highlights: 2022 PGA Cup: United States — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA of America Highlights: 2022 Women’s PGA Cup — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2022 Women’s Open: Ashleigh Buhai — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Open Highlights: Minjee Lee — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2022 Senior Open: Darren Clarke — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Combate Global Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Top Bat Flips of 2022 — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando — Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Indiana — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago — ESPN/MSG Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio — Root Sports Plus/KENS, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Washington at Denver — NBC Sports Washington/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Grand Rapids Golf — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Raptors 905 — ESPN+/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Committed to the Game — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

The NFL Pile On — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 14 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals: Episode 5 — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Montreal at Ottawa — Sportsnet/RDS, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — TNT/TVA Sports/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/TNT, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12;30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Airing It out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)