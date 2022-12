All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special — Midseason Review — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Bethel at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, noon

Coppin State at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at American — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern at Xavier — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Iona vs. Princeton (at Harwood Arena, Kean University, Union, NJ) — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lincoln (MO) at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God-American Indian College at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida International at Howard — HBCU Go/The Grio, 8 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Florida State — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Alabama — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Holy Names at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Eastern Kentucky at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Towson — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Drexel at Dartmouth — ESPN+, noon

Tennessee-Wesleyan at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, noon

Bethune-Cookman at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wilmington University at George Washington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Boston University at Yale — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Berry College at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

San Jose State at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar

Argentina vs. Croatia — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 2 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/Fox 4K, 2 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 9 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 10 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

GOLF Films: Cracking the Code-2008 Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Keith Mitchell — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2022-Scottie Scheffler — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2022-Justin Thomas — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2022-Matthew Fitzpatrick — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2022-Cameron Smith — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Quarterfinals

Return Game, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Tappara Tampere vs. Rögle Ängelholm— NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Return Game, Frölundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

Frölunda Gothenburg vs. Skellefteå — NHL Network, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Main Event: McGregor vs. Alvarez (11/12/2016) — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Top Finishes of 2022 — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah — Bally Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Oklahoma City Blue at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/MSG SportsNet 2/YES app, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Memphis Hustle — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 14 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Toronto — Bally Sports SoCal/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey — Bally Sports Southwest/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo — Bally Sports West/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — ESPN/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Around the Horn 20th Anniversary Special — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPN, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)