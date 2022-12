All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Jack Jones Hoopsfest

Doubleheader, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Creighton vs. Arizona State — FS1, 9 p.m.

New Mexico vs. San Francisco — Sports Network LLC, 11:30 p.m.

Spaulding at IUPUI — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook — SNHY/FloSports, 6;30 p.m.

Monmouth at Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Philander Smith at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s (ME) at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Christian at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Gonzaga — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

North Central at North Dakota — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 9:15 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Kennesaw State at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Morehead State at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Howard at DePaul — FloSports, noon

Evergreen State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Brescia at Tusculum — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Pembroke at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mayville State at North Dakota — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Franklin College at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

NCAA College Cup

National Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Syracuse vs. Indiana — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

República de la Copa — UniMás, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

GOLF Films: The Open at St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

David Ortiz: Legend of the Fall — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Washington — YES/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Indiana — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio — Bally Sports Ohio/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland — Bally Sports North/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 7 p.m.

NFL

Week 14

Monday Night Football, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals — ESPN/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes/WBZ (Boston)/KPHO (Phoenix), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/WBZ (Boston)/KPHO (Phoenix), 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Calgary at Montreal — Sportsnet/RDS, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Rangers — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa — Bally Sports West/TSN5/RDSI, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Edmonton at Minnesota/Nashville at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Catch98 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Band is on The Field — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Rising: Muhammad Ali– Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Hank Aaron — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)