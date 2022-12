All Times Eastern

Boxing

WBA KO for Drugs Night of Champions

Eight Title Fights, Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, FL

Main Card — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Hall of Fame Invitational

Quadrupleheader, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Iona vs. St. Bonaventure — YES, 11:30 a.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maryland vs. Tennessee — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

UMass vs. Hofstra — YES, 7 p.m.

Tarleton at Central Florida — ESPN+, noon

Central Connecticut State at Fordham — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Niagara — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jackson State at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Johnson & Wales at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Greenville at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Siena at Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Chicago State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Kansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Park at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Rust at Nicholls — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marquette at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Indiana State at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

New Mexico State at Duquesne — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hampton — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Peru State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Navy at Towson — NBC Sports Washington/FloSports, 4 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oregon State at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

McNeese at Iowa State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Waldorf at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Howard at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Francis at Hawai’i — Spectrum SportsNet Hawai’i/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m,

Women’s

Ball State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Drexel at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Temple at Penn — ESPN+, noon

URI at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, noon

Miami (Hamilton) at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Central Michigan at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Army at Maine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Duke at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Tennessee State — ESPN+. 1 p.m.

Ferris State at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 1 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

South Florida at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas at Wisconsin — BTN+, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Furman at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hiram at Kent State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Norfolk State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Charlotte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at St. John’s — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Butler — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Navy at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Liberty at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

UConn at Maryland — ABC, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Central Florida — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern at Tulane — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Texarkana at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wichita State at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Jackson State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Florida at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn State — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Columbia College at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Morgan State at Texas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

New Mexico State at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Santa Clara at Nevada — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Arkansas State at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cleveland State at Akron — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Princeton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii’i — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

College Football

Bowl Mania — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Oregon State at Penn State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Heroes: 2022 Awards for Canine Excellence — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

República de la Copa — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino Palavela, Turin, Italy

Highlights — NBC, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

QBE Shootout, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier (07/02/2022) — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno (12/12/2020) — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

NBA

Phoenix at New Orleans — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at New York — NBC Sports California/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southeast, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Film Room — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Capital Go-Go — NBC Sports Washington, 1 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Austin Spurs — Bally Sports Southwest, 5 p.m.

Stockton Kings at G League Ignite — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 14

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Jacksonville at Tennessee

New York Jets at Buffalo

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas

Minnesota at Detroit

Philadelphia at New York Giants

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle

Tampa Bay at San Francisco

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — CNBC, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at St. Louis — ESPN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida — Root Sports/Bally Sports Florida Extra, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg — NBC Sports Washington/TSN3, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas — Sportsnet/NHL Network/NESN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

E60: The Great Imposter And Me — ESPNews, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Rolex SailGP: Power On — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

E60: The Band is on the Field — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 10

Chelsea vs. Reading — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.