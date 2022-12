All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Oklahoma State at UConn — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Georgia State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Belmont — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Denver at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Lamar — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Colorado — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Kansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Washington at Oregon State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Home Sites

Northwestern at Duke — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

North Carolina State at Iowa — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Michigan at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay — ESPN+, noon

Lindenwood at Drake — ESPN+, noon

Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, noon

Queens University at Western Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Sacred Heart at Army — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Davenport at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Grand Valley State at Ferris State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Duquesne — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Gonzaga at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Simmons College at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Mississippi Valley State — Pac-12 Mountain/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Furman at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Rust College at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah State at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

BYU at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: SEC Championship Coaches Press Conference — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (simultaneous matches)

Group F, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Raayan, Qatar

Croatia vs. Belgium — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Group F, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Canada vs. Morocco — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Group E, Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Japan vs. Spain — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Group E, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Costa Rica vs. Germany — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — Fox/FS1/Fox 4K/FS1 4K, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, noon

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, noon

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/FS1/Fox 4K/FS1 4K, 1 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

DP World Tour/Australiasian Tour

Australian Open, Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour

South African Open, Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Johannesburg, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 185: Pettis vs. Dos Anjos (03/14/2015) — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Title Fight Knockouts — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Detroit — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+/DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Austin Spurs — ESPN+/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

Thursday Night Football, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots — Amazon Prime Video/WKBW (Buffalo)/WFXT (Boston), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Ray Didinger — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: TNF Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WKBW (Buffalo)/WFXT (Boston), 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Buffalo — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Altitude/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey — Bally Sports South/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Ontario, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver — Bally Sports Florida/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle — NBC Sports Washington/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Montreal at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Vancouver/Washington at Seattle/Arizona at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Donovan Carter — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)