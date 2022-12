MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

DePaul at Creighton — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL Tonight: 2023 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

TSN Hockey: 2023 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Christmas Day Games

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, noon

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks — ESPN/ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics — ESPN/ABC, 5 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets — ESPN/ABC, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN/ABC, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 16 — Christmas Day Specials

NFL on Fox, The Stadium Formerly Known As Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins — Fox, 1 p.m.

NFL on CBS/NickMas Game, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams — CBS/Nickelodeon, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

NFL Slimetime — CBS, noon

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, noon

Fox NFL Pregame — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo Pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 15

Gaziantep vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:55 a.m.

Galatasaray vs. İstanbulspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 8 — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 9 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 10 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Betting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 a.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Repùblica deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

All ACC: Holiday Special — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)