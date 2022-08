All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 21

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 8, Comerica Center, Dallas, TX

Trilogy vs. Killer 3’s/Aliens vs. Power — CBS, 1 p.m.

3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State — YouTube/Vyre/DAZN, 3 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. SC Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ABC, 12:25 p.m.

Bundesliga Preview Show — ABC, noon

ESPN FC — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Elks at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Wake Forest — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Commonwealth Games

Highlights — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL Cornhole Championships

2022 ACL World Championship, Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, Rock Hill, SC

USA Juniors National Championship — ESPN2, noon

Pro Singles World Championship Finals — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 1

Fulham vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 7:25 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9:55 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 9:55 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 9:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton — Peacock, 9:55 a.m.

Everton vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

2nd Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

R&A Championships/LPGA Tour

The Women’s Open, Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — USA Network, 8 a.m.

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Cazoo Open, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Bronze Medal Game, Peavey Mart Centrium, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada

Czech Republic vs. Finland — TSN3/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Gold Medal Game, Peavey Mart Centrium, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada

Sweden vs. Canada — TSN3/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Ice3

Week 8, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Event 8 — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Fasig Tipton Lure Stakes, Glens Falls Stakes, Longines Test — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes — FS1, 6 p.m.

Breeders Cup Challenge Series

Clement L. Hirsh Stakes and Whitney Stakes — NBC, 5 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 1

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 10:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Santos vs. Hill, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Main Event — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Jones vs. Santos — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Live: Santos vs. Hill — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southeast/SNY, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — FS1/Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southeast/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN2, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at St. Louis — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Best of A-Rod & Big Papi — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Plays of the Month: July — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Vin Scully — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Atlanta United vs. Seattle Sounders — ABC, 3 p.m.

Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire — WAXN/WSOC/WGN, 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. NYC FC — Bally Sports Ohio/YES, 7 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union — WSTR/WPHL, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Inter Miami — TVA Sports/WFOR/WAMI, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution — WRBW/WSBK, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC — WUXP/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes — KXAN/NBC Sports California Plus, 9 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United — Altitude/WUCW/Bally Sports North Extra, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter/KMYU, 10:20 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas — KPTV/KTXA, 10:30 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Qualifying — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 9 a.m.

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

FireKeepers 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Qualifying — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 12:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — ESPN/NFL Network, noon

Hall of Fame Saturday — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Pacific Division Needs — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Central Division Needs — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports en Español, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Great Imposter and Me — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Drew Bledsoe; Better With Age — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

All Madden — FS1, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sport: Star Power — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali: One Man’s Trash — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Good Gosh O’Mighty — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

If You Built It: 30 Years of Field of Dreams — FS1, 5 p.m.

SC Featured: Gift From the Groves — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Miraculous: The Austin Hatch Story — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Kicking Off: The Rise and Fall of the Super League — BBC World News, 10:10 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: Al Davis vs. The NFL — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA)/Mexican Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

Wanda Diamond League

Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Silesian Stadium, Chorzów, Poland

Finals — CNBC, 10 a.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Facebook Live/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/YES/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.