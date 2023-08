Aug 1, 2023; Auckland, NZL; United States forward Alex Morgan (13) shoots against Portugal defender Ana Borges (9) during the second half a group stage match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

EDITOR’S NOTE: There will be no Viewing Picks from August 7 through August 16

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 21

Essendon Bombers vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Fremantle Dockers vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 7, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Ball Hogs vs. Triplets/Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers — CBS, 1 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL World Championships

Pro Doubles, Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, Rock Hill, SC

Finals — ESPN2, noon (part of ESPN The Ocho)

ESPN The Ocho

Golden Tee World Championship — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

World Sign Spinning Championship — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Grass Drag Racing Season Opener — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

2022 AUDL Championship — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Ultimate Ninja World Finals — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

Red Bull Rapids — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

FlingGolf: San Diego Open — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Professional Horseshoes League — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

eSports

NBA 2K League: 5v5 Finals — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — John Strong/Kendra de St. Aubin/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Copán Alvarez/Diana Rincón/Maxi Rodríguez

Netherlands vs. South Africa — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 9:55 p.m.

Round of 16, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (AAMI Park), Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — JP Dellacamera/Aly Wagner//Jenny Taft//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

Sweden vs. United States — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 4:55 a.m. (Sunday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox/Fox 4K (Rob Stone/Kate Gill/Ariane Hingst/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd/Heather O’Reilly//Tom Rinaldi), 9 p.m.

Hoy en La Copa Femenina — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Deyna Castellanos), 9:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox/Fox 4K (Rob Stone/Ari Hingst/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd), midnight

Hoy en La Copa Mundial Femenina — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Deyna Castellanos), midnight

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox/Fox 4K (Rob Stone/Kate Gill/Ariane Hingst/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd/Heather O’Reilly//Tom Rinaldi), 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Hoy en La Copa Mundial Femenina — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Deyna Castellanos), 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Steve Sands/Camilo Villegas/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//John Cook//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live. 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Western Golf Association

Western Amateur, North Shore Country Club, Glenview, IL

Semifinals — Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Final — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Classic, NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, IL

Announcers: Terry Gannon/John Roethlisberger/Samantha Peszek//Zora Stephenson

Women’s Afternoon Session — CNBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Women’s Night Session — CNBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Hockey

2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Knockout Round

Final, Fosfa Aréna, Břeclav, Czechia

TSN1/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Bronze Medal, Pavol Demitra Ice Stadium, Trenčín, Slovakia

TSN5, 11 a.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Dave Burns//Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Practice 2 — Peacock, 11:40 a.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Final Warmup — Peacock, 6:25 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 3 p.m. (delayed from 08/04)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Sandhagen vs. Font, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 8 — ESPN, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at New York Yankees — AT&T SportsNet/YES, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — FS1/Sportsnet/NESN, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Southeast/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN2/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — FS1/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MLB San Diego Padres, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Texas — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Baltimore — SNY/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Finding Home: Journey to MLB — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Dale Jarrett//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Dale Jarrett//Kim Coon//Parker Kligerman//Marty Snider

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC/Peacock (Mary Snider/Brad Daugherty/Dale Jarrett), 3 p.m.

NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ceremony, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton, OH

Enshrinement Ceremony — ESPN/NFL Network, noon

Hall of Fame Saturday — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Pacific Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Central Division Needs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Atlantic Division Needs — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup

Matchday 11

NJ/NY Gotham vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 2

Celtic vs. Ross County — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:15 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. West Ham United — ESPN+, 7:25 a.m.

Club International Friendly, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Nottingham Forest — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Club International Friendly, Selhurst Park Stadium, Selhurst, England, United Kingdom

Crystal Palace vs. Olympique Lyonnais — ESPN+, 12:25 p.m.

LaLiga Summer Tour

Doubleheader, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Sevilla — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC: LaLiga Summer Tour — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

República deportiva: Fútbol fanáticos — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Welcome Home — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Don’t Look Down — Fubo Sports, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: A Storied Past — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Being Evel — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Wake Forest — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 1 — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Austrian Open Kitzbühel, Tennis stadium Kitzbühel, Kitzbühel, Austria

Final — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

U.S. Open Series

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Women’s Semifinals and Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

ATP Tour

Los Cabos Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Mexico

Final — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/KTVK, 10 p.m.