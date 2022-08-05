All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 21

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Swans vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, midnight

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN FC Pregame — ESPN+, 1:45 p.m.

ESPN FC Postgame — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Commonwealth Games

Highlights — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 1

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live (season premiere) — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN the Ocho

Red Bull Paper Wings — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Teqball: World is Curved — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Turf Wars Kickball Invitational — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

World Axe Throwing League: The Commissioners Cup — ESPN8, 9 a.m.

AW Wiffle Ball — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

2022 Bullshooter Invitational Shootout — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

US Quadball Invitational — ESPN2, noon

2022 Pro Breaking Tour Invitational — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Pogopalooza Cup 2022 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACL SuperHole III Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Omegaball Invitational — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Slippery Stairs — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ACL SuperHole III Finals — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

US Air Guitar All-Star Air-Off — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

World Chase Tag London — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Death Diving: Austin — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

2nd Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Cink and Horschel Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Woo Kim, Scott, Day — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:45 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups: Zalatoris, Im, Poston/Donald, Rose, Hatton — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

DP World Tour

Cazoo Open, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

2nd Round — NBCSports.com, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

1st Round — NBCSports.com, 4 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Semifinals, Peavey Mart Centrium, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Finland — TSN3/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Sweden vs. Czech Republic — TSN3/NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes and Troy Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 1

Olympique Lyonnais vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL Playoffs, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Lightweights and Light Heavyweights — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Combate Global

Lightweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Cristian Perez vs. Samuel Alvarez — Paramount+, 11 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, midnight

Combate Global Pre-Show — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Live: Santos vs. Hill — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southeast/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at St. Louis — Amazon (NY, CT, NJ only)/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo — TSN1/TSN5/AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Top 10 Moments of the Season — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 1

Istanbulspor vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

All Madden — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

The Great Brady Heist — FS1, 9 p.m.

Catch98 — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Year of the Dawg — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP/WTA)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA)/Mexican Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, noon

PhilTrack and Field Weekly — Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Monumental Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

WNBA – We Are the W — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.