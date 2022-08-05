All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Week 21
Hawthorn Hawks vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.
Greater Western Sydney Swans vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, midnight
Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Geelong Cats vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 1
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
ESPN FC Pregame — ESPN+, 1:45 p.m.
ESPN FC Postgame — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
CFL
Week 9
Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.
College Football
ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Commonwealth Games
Highlights — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 1
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.
Premier League Live (season premiere) — USA Network, 2 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN the Ocho
Red Bull Paper Wings — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Teqball: World is Curved — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Turf Wars Kickball Invitational — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
World Axe Throwing League: The Commissioners Cup — ESPN8, 9 a.m.
AW Wiffle Ball — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
2022 Bullshooter Invitational Shootout — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
US Quadball Invitational — ESPN2, noon
2022 Pro Breaking Tour Invitational — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Pogopalooza Cup 2022 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ACL SuperHole III Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Omegaball Invitational — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Slippery Stairs — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
ACL SuperHole III Finals — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
US Air Guitar All-Star Air-Off — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
World Chase Tag London — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
Death Diving: Austin — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC
2nd Round
Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 6:45 a.m.
Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.
Featured Groups: Cink and Horschel Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.
Marquee Group: Woo Kim, Scott, Day — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:45 a.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.
Featured Groups: Zalatoris, Im, Poston/Donald, Rose, Hatton — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
DP World Tour
Cazoo Open, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
2nd Round — NBCSports.com, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
1st Round — NBCSports.com, 4 p.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Hockey
Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Semifinals, Peavey Mart Centrium, Red Deer, Alberta, Canada
Canada vs. Finland — TSN3/NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Sweden vs. Czech Republic — TSN3/NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
NYRA
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes and Troy Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 1
Olympique Lyonnais vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.
Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Professional Fighters League
PFL Playoffs, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Lightweights and Light Heavyweights — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Combate Global
Lightweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL
Cristian Perez vs. Samuel Alvarez — Paramount+, 11 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, midnight
Combate Global Pre-Show — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.
UFC Live: Santos vs. Hill — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
MLB
American League
Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
Miami at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southeast/SNY, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN, 7 p.m.
New York Yankees at St. Louis — Amazon (NY, CT, NJ only)/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.
Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.
Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
MLS
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo — TSN1/TSN5/AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Top 10 Moments of the Season — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 8 p.m.
Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
Soccer
Turkish Süper Lig
Matchday 1
Istanbulspor vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.
Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
All Madden — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
The Great Brady Heist — FS1, 9 p.m.
Catch98 — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
SEC Storied: Year of the Dawg — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
Center Court: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP/WTA)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA)/Mexican Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, noon
PhilTrack and Field Weekly — Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Monumental Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
WNBA – We Are the W — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.