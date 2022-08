All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 21

Melbourne Demons vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 9

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

B1G Live Volleyball Media Days-Day 2 — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Commonwealth Games

Highlights — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

1st Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Donald, Rose, Hatton — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Simpson & Zalatoris Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:45 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups: Cink, Glover, Fowler/Woo Kim, Scott, Day — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

DP World Tour

Cazoo Open, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

1st Round — NBCSports.com, 1 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

R&A Championships/LPGA Tour

The Women’s Open, Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Galway Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — FS1/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southeast/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Plenty of Pit Stops — USA Network, 9:31 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders — NBC, 8 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Throwback: Jerry Rice Career Highlights — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Throwback: Troy Polamalu Highlights — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NFL Throwback: Barry Sanders Highlights — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Throwback: Peyton Manning Highlights — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Throwback: Calvin Johnson Highlights — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Throwback: Joe Montana Highlights — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The Captain: I Don’t Have to Be Your Best Friend — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

The Captain: Bigger Than Baseball — ESPN, 8 p.m.

The Captain: Hiding in Plain Sight — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Captain: Never Gave Up a Day in My Life — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP/WTA)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA)/Mexican Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, noon

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun — ESPN2/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings — ESPN3/KSHV/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.