All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Finals Week 1

Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond Tigers — FS1, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Minnesota at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 11

ElPozo Alimentación to Cabo de Gata — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Universo/NBC Sports 4K, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Races 1-4 — FS2, 1 p.m.

With Anticipation Stakes — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race 10 – FS2, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 5

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports Xtra, 12:45 p.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

LOSC Lille vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.

Toulouse FC vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB

American League

Houston at Texas — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — YES/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Miami — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m,

Chicago Cubs at Toronto — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Washington — NBC Sports California/MASN2, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United — FS1, 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/WBFS/WAMI, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. New York Red Bulls — TSN5/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire — WSBK/WGN, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Seattle Sounders — WRBW/KZJO, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. LA Galaxy — TSN4/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. D.C. United — YES app/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra/KCOP/KRCA, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Colorado Rapids — WUXP/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers — KBVO/KPTV, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United — KMYU/Bally Sports North Extra, 9:30 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 4

Sampdoria vs. S.S. Lazio — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, noon

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Mexico vs. Paraguay — Univision/TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind– Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Name, Image and Likeness — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open — Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Serena Williams vs. Anett Kontaveit/Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Rinderknech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 2, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m. (Connecticut leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm — ESPN2/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m. (Seattle leads series 1-0)