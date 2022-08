All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Stanford at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 10

Elche to Alicante — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Southampton vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Leeds United vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Max Homa, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Gary Koch-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2015 Presidents Cup-Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, KVIK Hockey Arena, Herning, Denmark

Switzerland vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN5, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. United States — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Romero vs. Whittaker — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Top 10: European Fighters — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Heavyweights — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — MLB Network/Amazon Prime (NY, CT, NJ only)/Bally Sports West, 9;30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — TBS/Spectrum SportsNet LA/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at +Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 9;30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Miami — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto — Marquee Sports Network/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Washington — NBC Sports California/MASN2, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind– Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk: Trinity Thomas — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open — Men’s and Women’s 1st Round

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Rafael Nadal vs. Rinky Hijikata/Naomi Osaka vs. Danielle Collins — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Emma Raducanu vs. Alize Cornet/Diego Schwarzman vs. Jack Sock — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.