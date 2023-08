Sep 6, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia faces Jenson Brooksby of the United States at Arthur Ashe Stadium on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Group Stage

Group F, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Georgia vs. Slovenia — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Group B, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group C, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Greece vs. United States — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Group G, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Brazil vs. Spain — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Group E, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Germany vs. Finland — ESPN+, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group A, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Angola vs. Dominican Republic — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group D, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Egypt vs. Mexico — ESPN+, 4:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group H, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Lebanon vs. France — ESPN+, 5:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Field Hockey

Rutgers at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Deion Sanders — FS1, 10 p.m.

College GameDay Featured — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Syracuse vs. Binghamton — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Coupe de France féminine

Tournament

Semifinals, Stade Michel Bendichou, Colomiers, France

Atlético deMadrid vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Network, noon

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 3: Súria to Arinsal (Andorra) — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Golf Today: Team USA Solheim Captain Picks — Golf Channel, noon

Masters Highlights: 2022-Scottie Scheffler — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

World Long Drive Championship: Women’s Championship-Kingsport — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

World Long Drive Championship: Men’s Championship-Kingsport — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

Getafe CF vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3:25 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — LaLiga, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Upsets — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Detroit — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

San Diego at St. Louis — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at New York Mets — Bally Sports Southwest/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Rewind With Ahmad Rashad: Shaquille O’Neal — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 2

Salernitana 1919 vs. Udinese — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Cagliari vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:34 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the US Open: Laura Siegemund vs. Coco Gauff/Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty — ESPN2, 7 p.m.