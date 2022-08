All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

1. FC Köln vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Field Hockey

Michigan at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Iowa — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

College Football Kickoff — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. Villanova — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

UCLA vs. Virginia Tech — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Baylor vs. North Carolina — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Minnesota — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Arkansas State — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Florida — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

Washington State vs. Eastern Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Pacific vs. Oregon State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. UCLA — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Cal vs. Cal-San Diego — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Ohio at Kentucky — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 9

Villaviciosa to Las Praeres. Nava — CNBC, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 4

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium

Race — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

3rd Round — Resumption from suspension on 8/27

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group: McIlroy & Homa — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

Feature Holes: 15 & 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:45 a.m.

Final Round

Featured Group — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 11:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Groups– PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15 & 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

Final Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 12:30 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Women’s Open, NCR Country Club, Kettering, OH

Final Round — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

Road to the Presidents Cup — NBC, noon

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, KVIK Hockey Arena, Herning, Denmark

Japan vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Better Talk Now Stakes & Ballerina Handicap — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

Getafe CF vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

RCD Espanyol vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 4

FC Nantes vs. Toulouse FC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:45 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Ligue 1: Show Preview — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Texas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Peacock, noon

Cincinnati at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United — Univision/TUDN/Twitter, 4 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. LA Galaxy — WSBK/Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

New York Giants at New York Jets — NFL Network/WCBS, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2022: 20-11 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2022: 10-6 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2022: 5-1 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Top 20 Wings Right Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top 20 Defensemen Right Now — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top 20 Centers Right Now — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NWSL

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage — Twitch, 7 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 5

Dundee United vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 4

Trabzonspor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Paul Pierce — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

SportsCenter at the 2022 U.S. Open — ESPN, 1 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 1, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN/TSN3/TSN4, 4 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Game 1, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky — ESPN2/TSN5, 8 p.m.