All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 1

Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs, Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Junior Welterweights, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Tulsa, OK

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Andy Ruiz, Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing: Top Knockouts — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN, noon

CFL

Week 12

Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 0

Aer Lingus College Football Classic, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Irelan

Nebraska vs. Northwestern — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

FCS Kickoff, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville State — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Howard vs. Alabama State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, noon

Idaho State vs. UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 3;30 p.m.

Wyoming at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

UConn at Utah State — FS1, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at Florida State — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8:15 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-El Paso — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico State — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Hawai’i — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN/ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Fox College Football Pregame — Fox, noon

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 4 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network 11:15 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Soccer

Women’s

Gonzaga vs. Oregon — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

San Diego at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Texas at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Denver at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Washington State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 8

La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana to Colláu Fancuaya. Yernes y Tameza — CNBC, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 4

Southampton vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Fulham — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

3rd Round

Featured Group — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Featured Group: — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 3, 15 & 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Women’s Open, NCR Country Club, Kettering, OH

3rd Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m (same day coverage)

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, KVIK Hockey Arena, Herning, Denmark

United States vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Ballston Spa Stakes & Forego Stakes — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Personal Ensign Stakes, Sword Dancer Stakes & Travers Stakes — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 4

Elche vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

UD Almería vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 4

AJ Auxerre vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1 Goals — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC-The Walk: Cyborg vs. Nunes — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Miocic vs. Cormier 2 — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Texas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo — Univision/TUDN/Twitter/Bally Sports North/WUCW, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC — WAXN/TSN4, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami — MSG Network/WBFS, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati FC vs. Columbus Crew — WSTR/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids — WPHL/Altitude, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Montreal Impact — WGN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes — KCMI/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake — KTXA/KMPX/KMYU, 9 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Nashville SC — TSN1/TSN4/WUXP, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — NBC Sports app, 11 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Jacksonville at Atlanta — NFL Network/WJAX/WAGA, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati — NFL Network/KABC/WKRC, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee — KPNX/WKRN, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland — WFLD/WEWS, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — WCAU/WFOR, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — WRC/NBC Sports Washington/WBAL, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis — WFLA/WTTV, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver — NFL Network/KMSP/KTVD, 9 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of the Week — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Racing Louisville vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Overcoming the Odds — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

The Captain: Bigger Than Baseball — ESPN2, noon

All In With Laila Ali: To Asia With Love — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

The Captain: Hiding in Plain Sight — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Captain: Never Gave Up a Day in My Life — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Captain: A Star in the Fabric — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Finals: Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA)/Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.