All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 1

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sydney Swans vs. St. Kilda Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Essendon Bombers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Andy Ruiz, Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz — FS1, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

SC Freiburg vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 12

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Clemson vs. Indiana — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Ohio State vs. BYU — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Colorado vs. Valparaiso — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Troy at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Ohio State — FS1, 8 p.m.

Duke at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 7

Camargo to Cistierna — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

2nd Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 9:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

2nd Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 11:15Ca a.m.

Featured Groups: Cameron Smith & Rory McIlroy/Viktor Howland & Collin Morikawa — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2 & 15 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups: Scottie Scheffler & Patrick Cantlay/Sahith Theegala & Adam Scott — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9 & 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Seeking the Ante Stakes & Albany Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Fleet Indian Stakes, Funny Cide Stakes, Yadoo Handicap & West Point Stakes — FS1, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

Girona vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 4

AC Ajaccio vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship FC

Featherweights, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Combate Global

Bantamweights, Univision Mediapro Studios, Miami, FL

David Solorzano vs. Axel Osuna — Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Greatest Fights: Silva vs. Bisping — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — Bally Sports West/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Texas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Oakland — Amazon (NY, CT & NJ only)/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — Bally Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Austin FC vs. LAFC — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Race — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Ty Gibbs — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

High Tops: Best of 2021-22 Season, Part 2 — NBA TV, midnight

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Buffalo at Carolina — WIVB/WJZY, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans — KCBS/WVUE, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas — NFL Network/KING/KTVT, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas — WBZ/KVVU, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, NY

Men’s and Women’s Qualifying — ESPNews/ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: Semifinals: Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA)/Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Track & Field

Track and Field Weekly — Olympic Channel, 3:30 p.m.