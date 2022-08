All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 1

Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Week 12

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Heisman Trophy Preview Show — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Herbies Preseason Special — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Wake Forest vs. Central Florida — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Penn State vs. URI — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Cal-Irvine — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Baylor vs. Florida — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Penn State vs. West Virginia — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. LSU — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

UCLA vs. Cal State-Northridge — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Duke — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Boise State vs. Arizona State — Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Texas vs. North Carolina — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Fresno State vs. Oregon State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Hondurasaa

Olimpia vs. Municipal Limeno — TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 6

Bilbao to Ascension al Pico Jano. San Miguel de Aguayo — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 9:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

1st Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Group: Smith & McIlroy — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2 & 15 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, noon

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Featured Group: Scheffler & Cantlay — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9 & 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, KVIK Hockey Arena, Herning, Denmark

Japan vs. United States — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Riskaverse Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Miscellaneous

The World’s Strongest Man: Part 10 — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — YouTube, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network/Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Horsepower and Baby Shower — USA Network, 9 p.m.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life — USA Network, 9:31 p.m.

Race for the Championship: Sneak Preview — USA Network, 10:01 p.m.

NBA

What If?: Draft Stories — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Green Bay at Kansas City — WGBA/KSHB, 7 p.m./NFL Network, 8 p.m. (delayed)

San Francisco at Houston — Amazon/KTVU/KRIV, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Thursday Night Football Pregame — Amazon, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame — Amazon, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, NY

Men’s and Women’s Qualifying — ESPNews/ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: Quarterfinals: Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA)/Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage Draw — TUDN, 11:50 a.m.