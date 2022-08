All Times Eastern



Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 1

Carlton Blues vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

College Basketball

College Hoops Insiders: New on Campus — Stadium, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 5

Irun to Bilbao — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Charity Challenge — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA of America Special: A Celebration of PGA Professionals — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

John’s Call Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — FS1/NBC Sports Chicago/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

San Francisco at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Texas at Colorado — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Miami at Oakland — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Washington at Seattle — MLB Network/MASN/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Looking Back at Reggie Miller — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: What Carter Lost — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Mine That Miracle — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, NY

Men’s and Women’s Qualifying — ESPNews/ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Center Court Live: Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA)/Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs

2nd Leg, Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Bodø/Glimt — Galavisión/Paramount+, 2:50 p.m. (Bodø/Glimt leads aggregate 1-0)

2nd Leg, Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. Rangers — TUDN/Paramount+, 2:50 p.m. (match tied 2-2- on aggregate)

2nd Leg, Senol Gunes Spor Kompleksi Yeni Stadyum, Trabzon, Turkey

Trabzonspor Kulübü vs. Copenhagen — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — Galavisión/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Game 3, College Park Center, University of Texas, Arlington, TX

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m. (series tied 1-1)