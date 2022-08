All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3

Championship Sunday, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

All-Star Game — CBS, 4 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Power — CBS, 5 p.m.

Through the Fire: Ready to Battle for a Big3 Championship — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Boxing

PBC Countdown: Andy Ruiz, Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 3

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Georgia vs. Florida State — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Diego — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Washington vs. Air Force — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Oregon vs. San Francisco — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Hawai’i — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 3

Breada: Flat Stage — CNBC, 9:30 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, MN

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 3

Leeds United vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, DE

Final Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Hovland & Kisner Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 7, 13, 15 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Thomas & List — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, noon

Featured Groups: Kisner & Glover/Rahm & Young — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, noon

Featured Holes: 15, 13/17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, noon

Main Feed — NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel,11:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, The Ridgewood Country Club/Arcola Country Club, Paramus, NJ

Championship Match — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Women’s Competition: Day 2 — NBC, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Races 1-4 — FS2, 1 p.m.

Bolton Landing Stakes — FS1, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault SC va. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:45 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

Toulouse FC vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports Xtra, 7 a.m.

Ligue 1: Show Preview — beIN Sports Xtra, 8 a.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Johnson vs. Cejudo — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Mendes vs. McGregor — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Ultimate Bouncebacks — ESPNews, noon

MLB

MLB Little League Classic

American League, Bowman Field, Williamsport, PA

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles — ESPN, 7 p.m.

KidsCast — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — Peacock, noon

Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Sportsnet/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Houston at Atlanta — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Play Ball — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC — WGN/YES, 6 p.m.

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC — WAXN/WRBW, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas — WUXP/KTXA/KMPX, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Watkins Glen — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NFL Network/WCAU/WEWS, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Football Giants — NFL Network/WKRC/WNBC, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona — Fox, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access Pregame — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access Postgame — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2022: 50-41 — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2022: 40-31 — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access Pregame — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access Postgame — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Top 20 Centers Right Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top 20 Wings Right Now — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

All Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Make a Splash — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

E60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: R.J. Hampton — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

B1G Live — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Jackie to Me — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

U.S. Open Series

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s Singles Final/Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Winston-Salem Open (ATP)/Tennis in the Land (WTA)/Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Game 2, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun — ABC/Sportsnet One, noon (Connecticut leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 4 p.m. (Seattle leads series 1-0)