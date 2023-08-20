Aug 19, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Femke Bol (NED) stumbles and falls as Alexis Holmes (USA) wins the 4x400m mixed relay with a time of 3:09.34 during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Men’s

USA Showcase, Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

United States vs. Germany — Fox, noon

Beach Volleyball

AVP Tour

Manhattan Beach Open, Manhattan Beach Pier, Manhattan Beach, CA

Finals — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 11

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Training Camp: Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Pittsburgh vs. Drexel — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. Rice — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

USC vs. Georgia — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Colorado vs. Marquette — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Portland — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing

Brainerd International Raceway & Resort, Brainerd, MN

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 1 p.m.

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Aston Villa vs. Everton — USA Network, 8:55 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Telemundo/Universo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga 3er tiempo — Telemundo/Universo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Medal Round

Final, Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Spain vs. England — Fox/Telemundo/Universo, 2 p.m. (replay)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Now — X, formerly Twitter (Jimmy Conrad/Leslie Osbourne/Melissa Ortiz), 7:55 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Final Postgame — Fox (Rob Stone/Kate Gill/Ariane Hingst/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd), 8 a.m.

Homenaje al Campeón — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Carlota Vizmanos/Miguel Gurwitz/Carlos Yustis), 8 a.m.

ESPN FC Women’s Soccer Special — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost/Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 6, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Main Feed — Golf Channel, noon

Main Feed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, CO and Colorado Country Club, Parker, CO

Match Play

Announcers: Dan Hicks/John Cook/Steve Burkowski//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood

Finals — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Finals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: The Life-Theegala — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

Girona vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

FC Lorient vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

RC Lens vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 12:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Norfolk Tides at Memphis Redbirds — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Events: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar (07/27/2019) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Houston — Peacock (Dave Sims/Geoff Blum/Ryan Rowland-Smith), 1 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/Amazon Prime Video, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Atlanta — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — WPIX/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at Cincinnati — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Kansas City/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

2023 MLB Little League Classic

National League, Bowman Field, Williamsport, PA

Announcers: ESPN — Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez/Buster Olney/ESPN2 (KidsCast) — Zach Brody/Owen Heffron/Pepper Persley)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 12:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan/Jesse Rogers), 5:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan/Jesse Rogers), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 27

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz//FS1 — Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Moises Linares/Pablo Mariño//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

St. Louis City SC vs. Austin FC, 9:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Sonny Guadarrama//FS1: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

New York City FC vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Ricky López-Espin//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Max Cordero

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Daniel Chapela//French: Jeremy Filosa/Gavino De Falco

Announcers: English: Jillian Sakovits/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Chelsea Cabarcas/Diego Valeri

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Dix, NY

Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Letarte/Mike Bagley/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jeff Burton//Kim Coon//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Watkins Glen — FS1, noon

Countdown to Green: Watkins Glen — USA Network (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race — USA Network (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 5:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers — NFL Network/KVUE (Joel Meyers/John Stinchcomb)/KCBS (Noah Eagle/LaDainian Tomlinson), 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 16

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 4, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Team Nickles vs. Team Alexander — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Portraits: Roy Williams — ESPN2, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 4:31 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Rob Houghtlin — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Women’s Final and Men’s Doubles Final– Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s Final — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

US Open Series

ATP Tour

Winston-Salem Open, Wake Forest University Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WTA Tour

Tennis in the Land, Topnotch Stadium, Cleveland, OH

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Day 2: Evening Session — CNBC/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Day 2: Evening Session — NBC/Peacock, noon

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 5 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury — Indiana Fever Facebook/KPHE/KTVK, 6 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.