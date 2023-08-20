All Times Eastern
Basketball
Men’s
USA Showcase, Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
United States vs. Germany — Fox, noon
Beach Volleyball
AVP Tour
Manhattan Beach Open, Manhattan Beach Pier, Manhattan Beach, CA
Finals — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 2
1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.
CFL
Week 11
BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
B1G Football Training Camp: Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
ACC Football Road Trip: Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Women’s
Pittsburgh vs. Drexel — ACC Network, 1 p.m.
Texas vs. Rice — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.
USC vs. Georgia — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Colorado vs. Marquette — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.
UCLA vs. Portland — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing
Brainerd International Raceway & Resort, Brainerd, MN
Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 1 p.m.
Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 2
Aston Villa vs. Everton — USA Network, 8:55 a.m.
West Ham United vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Telemundo/Universo, 11:25 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.
Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.
La Liga 3er tiempo — Telemundo/Universo, 1:30 p.m.
Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.
The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2 p.m.
FIFA Women’s World Cup
Medal Round
Final, Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Spain vs. England — Fox/Telemundo/Universo, 2 p.m. (replay)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Now — X, formerly Twitter (Jimmy Conrad/Leslie Osbourne/Melissa Ortiz), 7:55 a.m.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Final Postgame — Fox (Rob Stone/Kate Gill/Ariane Hingst/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd), 8 a.m.
Homenaje al Campeón — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Carlota Vizmanos/Miguel Gurwitz/Carlos Yustis), 8 a.m.
ESPN FC Women’s Soccer Special — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
FedExCup Playoffs
BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL
3rd Round
Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost/Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.
Featured Holes: 6, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.
Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.
Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.
Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon
Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon
Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon
Main Feed — Golf Channel, noon
Main Feed — CBS, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Amateur, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, CO and Colorado Country Club, Parker, CO
Match Play
Announcers: Dan Hicks/John Cook/Steve Burkowski//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood
Finals — Peacock, 3 p.m.
Finals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Originals: The Life-Theegala — CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 2
Girona vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.
Barcelona vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Real Betis vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 2
FC Lorient vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.
AS Monaco vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.
RC Lens vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 12:30 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
International League
Norfolk Tides at Memphis Redbirds — Stadium, 3 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Events: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar (07/27/2019) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Seattle at Houston — Peacock (Dave Sims/Geoff Blum/Ryan Rowland-Smith), 1 p.m.
Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/Amazon Prime Video, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland — MASN/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
National League
San Francisco at Atlanta — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis — WPIX/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Interleague
Toronto at Cincinnati — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Kansas City/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.
2023 MLB Little League Classic
National League, Bowman Field, Williamsport, PA
Announcers: ESPN — Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez/Buster Olney/ESPN2 (KidsCast) — Zach Brody/Owen Heffron/Pepper Persley)
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 12:30 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan/Jesse Rogers), 5:30 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan/Jesse Rogers), 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLS
Matchday 27
Free Games — All Games on Apple TV
Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz//FS1 — Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola
New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla
Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Moises Linares/Pablo Mariño//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches
St. Louis City SC vs. Austin FC, 9:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Sonny Guadarrama//FS1: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr
MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)
New York City FC vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Ricky López-Espin//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci
Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo
Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez
LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa
LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Max Cordero
Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Warren Barton//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Daniel Chapela//French: Jeremy Filosa/Gavino De Falco
Announcers: English: Jillian Sakovits/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Chelsea Cabarcas/Diego Valeri
MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.
MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.
MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Dix, NY
Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Letarte/Mike Bagley/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jeff Burton//Kim Coon//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch
Race — USA Network/Peacock, 3 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Watkins Glen — FS1, noon
Countdown to Green: Watkins Glen — USA Network (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race — USA Network (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 5:30 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Week 2
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers — NFL Network/KVUE (Joel Meyers/John Stinchcomb)/KCBS (Noah Eagle/LaDainian Tomlinson), 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.
NWSL
Matchday 16
Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.
Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.
Soccer
The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited
Week 4, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL
Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Team Nickles vs. Team Alexander — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 7 a.m.
On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Portraits: Roy Williams — ESPN2, noon
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
3-Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.
Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 4:31 p.m.
Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.
SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.
Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.
SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
The B1G Moment: Rob Houghtlin — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH
Women’s Final and Men’s Doubles Final– Tennis Channel, noon
Men’s Final — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.
US Open Series
ATP Tour
Winston-Salem Open, Wake Forest University Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
WTA Tour
Tennis in the Land, Topnotch Stadium, Cleveland, OH
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
Track & Field
World Athletics
World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary
Day 2: Evening Session — CNBC/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.
Day 2: Evening Session — NBC/Peacock, noon
WNBA
Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 5 p.m.
Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury — Indiana Fever Facebook/KPHE/KTVK, 6 p.m.
Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.