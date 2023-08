England’s Lauren Hemp scores the go-ahead goal against Australia on August 16, 2023. Photo credit: Fox Soccer/FIFA

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 23

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 11 p.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Men’s

USA Showcase, Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Germany vs. Greece — Fox, noon

Big3

Playoffs, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Trilogy vs. Enemies/Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers — CBS, 1 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Köln — ABC (Derek Rae/Stewart Robson), 12:30 p.m.

Goal Arena-Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

ESPN FC: Bundesliga Pregame — ABC (Kay Murray/Lutz Pfannenstiel/Arne Frederich/Archie Rhind-Tutt/Stewart Robson), noon

ESPN FC: Bundesliga Postgame — ESPN+ (Kay Murray/Lutz Pfannenstiel/Arne Frederich/Archie Rhind-Tutt/Stewart Robson), 2:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 11

Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Telemundo, 9:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Brentford — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — Telemundo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 12:30 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe), 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe), noon

Premier League Live — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe), 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock (Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe), 5 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Medal Round

Final, Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — JP Dellacamera/Aly Wagner//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

Spain vs. England — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Sunday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 10 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox/Fox 4K (Rob Stone/Ariane Hingst/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd), 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Hoy en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2023 — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Carlota Vizmanos/Miguel Gurwitz/Carlos Yustis), 5 a.m. (Sunday)

FIFA Women’s Cup Now — X, formerly Twitter (Jimmy Conrad/Leslie Ortiz/Melissa Ortiz), 5:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Fundraising

Stand Up 2 Cancer — ABC/CBS/Fox/NBC/Galavisión/ESPNews/FS2/

Golf

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour/LPGA Tour

ISPS Handa World Invitational, Galgorm Castle Country Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom and Massereene Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost/Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 6, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, CO and Colorado Country Club, Parker, CO

Match Play

Announcers: Dan Hicks/John Cook/Steve Burkowski//Smylie Kaufman//John Wood

Semifinals — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Semifinals — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

2nd Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

Real Sociedad vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

UD Almería vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Medal Round

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

3rd Place Game, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

Philadelphia Union vs. C.F. Monterrey, 6 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes/Jaime Macias//Rodolfo Landeros

Final, Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami, 9 p.m. (also on Univision/TUDN) — English: Jake Zivin/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Andrés Agulla/Marcelo Balboa//Antonella Gonzalez//Univision/TUDN: Ramses Sandoval/José Luis López Salido/Marco Crosas//Michelle Giannone

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN (Valeria Marin/Julian Gil), 7 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN (Alejandro Berry), 8 p.m.

League Cup Countdown — Apple TV+ (Kevin Egan/Maurice Edu/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips, 8:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+ (Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Diego Valeri), 8:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+ (Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Diego Valeri), 10:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+ (Kevin Egan/Maurice Edu/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips), 10:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

Toulouse vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

LOSC Lille vs FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:25 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 292

Sterling vs. O’Malley, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Sterling vs. O’Malley — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

UFC 292 Countdown: Sterling vs. O’Malley — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Combate Global

Lightweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ivan Castillo vs. Santiago Guzman — Paramount+, 10 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

Combate Global Pre-Fight Show — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — FS1/NESN/YES, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — MLB Network/Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/MLB San Diego Padres, 3 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — MLB Network/WPIX/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/MLB San Diego Padres, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Kansas City/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas — FS1/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, noon

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Dix, NY

Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Letarte/Mike Bagley/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jeff Burton//Kim Coon//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Practice and Qualifying — Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — USA Network/Peacock (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race — USA Network (Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Kyle Petty), 6 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Dix, NY

Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Letarte/Mike Bagley/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jeff Burton//Kim Coon//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions — NFL Network/WFOX (Brian Sexton/Bucky Brooks)/WJBK (Jason Ross, Jr./Devin Gardner), 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans — NFL Network/WFOR (Steve Goldstein/Kim Bokamper)/KTRK (Kevin Kugler/N.D. Kalu), 4 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers — WIVB (Andrew Catalon/Steve Tasker)/KDKA (Bob Pampeani/Charlie Batch), 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts — NFL Network/WFLD (Adam Amin/Jim Miller)/WXIN (Greg Rakestraw/Rick Venturi), 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets — WFLA (Chris Myers/Ronde Barber)/WCBS (Ian Eagle/Anthony Becht), 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals — KSHB (Ari Wolfe/Trent Green)/KPNX (Dave Pasch/Ron Wolfley), 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers — WBZ (Bob Socci/Scott Zolak)/WGBA/WTMJ (Kevin Harlan/John Kuhn), 8 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings — WKRN (Paul Burmeister/Charles Davis)/KMSP (Paul Allen/Pete Bercich), 8 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers — KUSA (Steve Levy/Ryan Harris/KPIX (Greg Papa/Tim Ryan), 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams — KVVU (Jason Horowitz/Rich Gannon/Matt Millen)/KABC (Andrew Siciliano/Andrew Whitworth), 9 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks — NFL Network/KTVT (Bill Jones/Kyle Youmans/Isaiah Stanback)/KING (Kate Scott/Michael Robinson/Michael Bennett), 10 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, noon

NHL

NHL Tonight: ’23-’24 Breakout Players — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 16

Racing Louisville vs. Angel City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 1

Empoli vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Frosinone vs. Napoli — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Genoa vs. Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Monza — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Studio Announcers: Poppy Miller/Matteo Bonetti/Marco Messina/Mike Grella/Aaron West/Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

Calcio e Cappuccino Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network/CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino Bridge Show — CBS Sports Network/CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network/CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Detroit City vs. Las Vegas Lights — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Loyal vs. New Mexico United — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 4, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Davidson vs. Team Nickles — ESPN2, noon

Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Back to the Moon — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: When Fates Align — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPNews, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal/Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Day 1: Evening Session — CNBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Day 1: Evening Session — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Day 2: Women’s 20km Race Walk — Peacock, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Day 2: Morning Session — CNBC/Peacock, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces — ABC, 3 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ABC, 2:30 p.m.