All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 23

Brisbane Lions vs. Melbourne Demons — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football 2022: The Power Rankings — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Purdue vs. USC — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Florida State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas vs. Lipscomb — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, DE

1st Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Jordan Spieth & Max Homa/Tony Finau & Sam Burns — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:10 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 7, 13, 15 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Featured Groups: Rory McIlroy & Sepp Straka/Scott Scheffler & Will Zalatoris — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 13/17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, The Ridgewood Country Club/Arcola Country Club, Paramus, NJ

Round of 32/16 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Round of 32/16 — Golf Channel, noon

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

New York Stallion Series Stakes: Statue of Liberty Division — FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Sportsnet/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

Colorado at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore — Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 3 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/NESN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Boundless: Betty Skelton — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Game Night: Xfinity Series Edition — FS1, 7 p.m.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: To Catch a Prankster — USA Network, 9:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Chicago at Seattle — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network 6:30 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon (The Final Days)

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Women’s Leadership Summit — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPNU, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

U.S. Open Series

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Game 1, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun — ESPNU/NBA TV/TSN2, 8 p.m.

Game 1, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm — ESPN2/TSN2, 10 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN2/TSN2, 7:30 p.m.