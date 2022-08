All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3 Playoffs

Semifinals, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Trilogy vs. Aliens/3 Headed Monsters vs. Power — CBS, 3 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 11:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s Exhibition

Kentucky vs. The Bahamas National Select Team — SEC Network, noon

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Menards NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS

Qualifying 2 — FS1, 1 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

Final Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Marquee Group: Schauffele & Hossler — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 11, 14, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Young & Thomas Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, noon

Featured Group 1: Fitzpatrick & Putnam — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, noon

Featured Group 2: Finau & Harman — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, noon

Featured Holes: 14, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, noon

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship, Indian Creek Golf Club, Omaha, NE

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Chambers Bay Golf Course, University Ridge, WA

Championship Match: 18 Holes — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 1 p.m.

Road to the Presidents Cup — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Finland vs. Slovakia — TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Czechia vs. Latvia — TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Group B, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

United States vs. Sweden — TSN3/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Races 5-7 — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mahony Stakes — FS1, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Cádiz CF vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Valencia vs. Girona FC — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

UD Almería vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show. — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

AJ Auxerre vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:45 a.m.

AC Ajaccio vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Strasbourg — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Yankees at Boston — ESPN (main broadcast)/ESPN2 (Kay-Rod or whatever ESPN is calling this), 7 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Washington — Peacock, noon

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central -Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Nashville SC vs. Minnesota United — FS1, 9 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake — KZJO/KUNS/KMYU, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Richmond — FS1, noon

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Minnesota at Las Vegas — NFL Network/KMSP/KVVU, 4:25 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2022: 100-91 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2022: 90-81 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2022: 80-71 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NWSL

OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 3

Kilmarnock vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Portraits: Steve Spurrier — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Portraits: Mack Brown — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Portraits: Mike Leach — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Repúbica deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

National Bank Open

ATP, Stade IGA, Montreal, Quebec, Canada/WTA, Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Singles and Doubles Finals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

USTA

Billie Jean King Girl’s National Championship

Girls 18 Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Finals — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun — ABC/Sportsnet 360, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty — ESPN3/Bally Sports South/YES app, 2 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics — ESPN3/Fever Facebook/NBC Sports Washington, 3 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces — ABC/NBA TV Canada, 3 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury — Amazon/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 5 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Spectrum SportsNet, 7 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 9 p.m.