All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 22

Richmond Tigers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Essendon Bombers vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Junior Welterweights, Resorts World Las Vegas, Winchester, NV

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — EPSN+, 12:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 10

BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s Exhibition

Carleton at Kentucky — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Menards NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Aston Villa vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leeds United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Manchester United — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Formula E

FIA World Championship

Seoul E-Prix, Seoul Street Circuit, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Round 16 — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour//DP World Tour

ISPS Handa World Invitational, Massereene Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom (LPGA)/Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom (DP World Tour)

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

3rd Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Im & Connors — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 11, 14, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Hovland & Rahm Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Theegala & Lee — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Thomas & Fitzpatrick — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Chambers Bay Golf Course, University Ridge, WA

Semifinal Matches — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship, Indian Creek Golf Club, Omaha, NE

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Austria vs. United States — TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Germany vs. Switzerland — TSN5/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada vs. Czechia — TSN5/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Special Stakes — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Races 5-9– FS2, 3 p.m.

Fourstardave Handicap– FS1, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Celta de Vigo vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano — ABC, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC: Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano Pre-Show — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennais FC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighting League

Playoffs, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Welterweights and Heavyweights — ESPN, 2 p.m.

UFC Fight Night

Vera vs. Cruz, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

Prelims — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UFC Live: Vera vs. Cruz — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Atlanta at Miami — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Bally Sports San Diego/MASN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — WCAU/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC — MSG Network/WRBW, 6 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United — WSTR/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United — WSBK/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire — WPHL/WGN, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers — TSN4/Root Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC — WBFS/WAMI/YES, 8 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City — KXAN/KCMI, 9 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Columbus Crew — Altitude/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes — NBC Sports California Plus, 9 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Montreal Impact — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Spectrum SportsNet/TSN4, 10 p.m.

LAFC vs. Charlotte FC — KCOP/WAXN/WSOC, 10:30 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 7 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Qualifying — USA Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Carolina at Washington — WJZY/WRC, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago — NFL Network/KSHB/WFLD, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo — NFL Network/WXIN/WIVB, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh — NFL Network/KING/KDKA, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay — WFOR/WFLA, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston — WVUE/KTRK, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver — KTVT/KTVD, 9 p.m./NFL Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers — KABC/KCBS, 10 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, noon

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current — Twitch, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 1

AC Milan vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, noon

Serie A Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 2

Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:35 p.m.

Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Jackie to Me — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Passing the Baton — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

All In With Laila Ali: Give It Your Best — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Boundless: Caballo Blanco (CB Ultra) — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Captain: I Don’t Have to Be Your Best Friend — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk: Donna DeVaronna & Lesley Visser — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Win or Else — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

The Captain: A Star in the Fabric — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

National Bank Open

Men’s, Stade IGA, Montreal, Quebec, Canada (ATP)/Women’s, Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

USTA

Billie Jean King Girl’s National Championship

Girls 18 Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Semifinals — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.