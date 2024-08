Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) shoots the ball during the first half against Serbia in a men’s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 22

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, noon (same day coverage)

Carlton Blues vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

IBF World Featherweight World Championship, Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM

Venado Lopez vs. Angelo Leo — ESPN, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 10

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montréal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

1st Round, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

SSC Napoli vs. Modena — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:15 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 1

Leeds United vs. Portsmouth — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Queens Park Rangers vs. West Bromwich Albion — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Cardiff City vs. Sunderland — Paramount+, 7:30 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Swansea City — Paramount+, 7:30 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Norwich City — Paramount+, 7:30 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 1

Wrexham vs. Wycombe Wanderers — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Birmingham City vs. Reading — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

The FA

FA Community Shield

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

Resumption of 1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

2nd Round

Announcers — CBS: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, OK

Semifinals — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 1 p.m.

The PGA of America REACH Foundation: So All Can Love This Game — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Bronze Medal Match, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

TSN3/NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Gold Medal Match, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

TSN3/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Tybura vs. Spivac 2, UFC APEX, Enterprise, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 8 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Tybura vs. Spivac — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC 305 Countdown: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baseball Night in America, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Houston at Boston — FS1/Space City Home Network/NESN, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Miami — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports Southeast/Rockies.TV, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Dbacks.TV, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Baseball Night in America, Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Baseball Night in America — Fox, 7 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Washington — Bally Sports West/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Seattle — MLB Network (main)/WPIX/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Clean Harbors 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Practice and Qualifying — Fs1, 2:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Practice and Qualifying — NBC Sports app, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Announcers — WUSA: Chick Hernandez/Brian Mitchell//Bryan Colbert, Jr.//WCBS: Ian Eagle/Anthony Becht//Caroline Hendershot//Otis Livingston

Washington at New York Jets — WUSA/WCBS, noon

Announcers — WFLD: Adam Amin/Jim Miller//Lou Canellis//WIVB: Andrew Catalon/Steve Tasker//Mandy Glab

Chicago at Buffalo — NFL Network/WFLD/WIVB, 1 p.m.

Announcers — KVVU: Jason Horowitz/Rich Gannon/Matt Millen//KMSP: Paul Allen/Pete Berich//Ben Leber

Las Vegas at Minnesota — NFL Network/KVVU/KMSP, 4 p.m.

Announcers — WACY: Kevin Harlan/John Kuhn//Ashley Washburn//WEWS: Chris Rose/Nathan Zegura//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Green Bay at Cleveland — WACY/WEWS, 4:25 p.m.

Announcers — KMCI: Ari Wolfe/Trent Green//Matt McMullen//WJAX: Brian Sexton/Bucky Brooks//Brent Martinueau

Kansas City at Jacksonville — NFL Network/KMCI/WJAX, 7 p.m.

Announcers — KPIX: Greg Papa/Tim Ryan//Vern Glenn//WKRN: Paul Burmeister/Charles Davis//Cory Curtis

San Francisco at Tennessee — KPIX/WKRN, 7 p.m.

Announcers — KONG: Kate Scott/Michael Bennett/Michael Robinson//KCBS: Matt “Money” Smith/Daniel Jeremiah//Shannon Farren

Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers — KONG/KCBS, 7 p.m.

Announcers — WTTA: Chris Myers/Ronde Barber//Dan Lucas//WXIX: Mike Watts/Anthony Muñoz//Marisa Contipelli

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati — WTTA/WXIX, 7 p.m.

Announcers — WVUE: Joel Myers/John Stinchcomb//Erin Summers//KPHO: Dave Pasch/Ron Wolfley//Dani Sureck

New Orleans at Arizona — WVUE/KPHO, 8 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, noon

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 10:55 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 15

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 15 — Peacock, 7 a.m. (finale)

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Women’s

Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Final Round, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Table Tennis

Women’s

Team Bronze Medal Match, South Paris Arena 4-Table 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Republic of Korea vs. Germany — E!, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Communist China vs. Japan — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Men’s

Gold Medal Match, South Paris Arena 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

France vs. Poland — NBC, 7 a.m.

Women’s

Bronze Medal Match, South Paris Arena 1, Paris 15th arrondissement, France

Brazil vs. Turkiye — CNBC, 11:15 a.m.

Canoe Sprint

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-Flat Water, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Finals: Women’s 500m/Men’s Kayak Single 1000m/Women’s Single 200m — E!, 7:45 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Porte de la Chapelle, Paris, France

Group All-Around Final — E!, 8 a.m.

Diving

Men’s Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

10m Platform Final — NBC, 9 a.m.

Handball

Women’s

Gold Medal Match, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Norway vs. France — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Water Polo

Women’s

Gold Medal Match, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Australia vs. Spain — CNBC, 9:30 a.m.

Breaking

B-Boys, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Round Robin — NBC, 10:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals/Semifinals/Finals — E!, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

Gold Medal Match, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Brazil vs. United States — NBC/Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Modern Pentathlon

Men’s

Final, Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Individual, Laser Run — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Cycling Track

Men’s

Final, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France

Madison — Peacock, 11:59 a.m.

Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Finals: Men’s High Jump/Men’s 800m/Women’s Javelin/Women’s 100m Hurdles/Men’s 5000m/Women’s 1500m/Men’s 4x400m Relay/Women’s 4x400m Relay — NBC, 1:10 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s

Bronze Medal Match, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Qatar (Cherif/Ahmed) vs. Norway (Mol/Sorum) — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Gold Medal Match, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Sweden (Ahman/Hellvig) vs. Germany (Ehlers/Wickler) — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

Basketball

Men’s

Gold Medal Game, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

France vs. United States — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Boxing

Women’s

57kg, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, 16th arrondissement, France

Final: TAIWAN (Lin Yu Ting) vs. Poland (Julia Szeremeta) — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Weightlifting

Finals, South Paris Arena 6, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Women’s 81kg — E!, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s +102kg — E!, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Primetime

Track & Field Finals/Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Final/Breaking — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night

Beach Volleyball/Sport Climbing — NBC, 11:30 p.m. (finale)

Day 16

Track & Field

Women’s, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Marathon — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Handball

Men’s

Bronze Medal Match, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Spain vs. Slovenia — Peacock, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Water Polo

Men’s

Bronze Medal Match, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

United States vs. Hungary — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Modern Pentathlon

Women’s

Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Individual Final, Laser Run — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Wrestling

Bronze Medal Matches/Gold Medal Matches, Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Men’s Freestyle 65kg/Men’s Freestyle 97kg/Women’s 76kg — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Women’s

Bronze Medal Match, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Belgium vs. Australia — USA Network, 5:45 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Club Friendly, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

VfB Stuttgart vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

International Club Friendly, BayArena, Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

International Club Friendly, London Stadium, London. England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

International Club Friendly, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 9:55 a.m.

International Club Friendly, Roazhon Park, Rennes, Brittany, France

Stade Rennais vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 10:55 a.m.

International Club Friendly,Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bayern München — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:15 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Paris Games Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SEC Storied: BAMA SB — ESPNU, noon

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

SC Featured: The 900 Turns 25 — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Canadian Open Tennis Tournament

ATP Tour: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada/WTA Tour: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Day Session: Men’s 2nd Round and Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Evening Session: Men’s 2nd Round and Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals– Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 25

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. San Antonio FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Charleston Battery vs. Memphis 901 — TUDN, 7:25 p.m.

Louisville City vs. Sacramento Republic — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Phoenix Rising vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.