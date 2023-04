All Times Eastern

HAPPY EASTER!!!!

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 4

Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Rutgers at Maryland — ESPNU, noon

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Kansas at West Virginia — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Boston College at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Nebraska at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Universo, 8:55 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

3rd Round

Main Feed — CBS, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Adam Scott/Patrick Cantlay/Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler/Tommy Fleetwood/Tony Finau, Sam Burns/Jordan Spieth/Cameron Young, Thomas Pieters/Tiger Woods/Sungjae Im — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 5, 6 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 8:30 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount, 8:30 a.m.

Final Round

Featured Groups: — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 5, 6 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 12:55 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 1:15 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Green Jacket Ceremony — Masters Live, 7 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

An Invitation to The Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Masterful Tom Weiskopf — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Final Round Replay — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

United States vs. Czechia — TSN3/NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Group B, CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Germany vs. France — TSN1, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Real Valladolid vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

UD Almería vs. Valencia CF — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 30

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

AC Ajaccio vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Holloway vs. Ortega (12/08/2018) — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — MLB Network/YES/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland — Root Sports/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Carded — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Race — Fox, 7 p.m.

Bristol Motor Speedway Easter Celebration — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Bristol — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Bristol — Fox, 6 p.m.

NBA

Final Day of Regular Season

Atlanta at Boston — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 1 p.m.

Houston at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York — Bally Sports Indiana/MSG Network, 1p .m.

Milwaukee at Toronto — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Miami — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/WWOR, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Portland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports North Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver — NBC Sports California Plus/Altitude, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas — KMYS/KNIC/Bally Sports Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 12:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 1 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown Playoff Preview — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Philadelphia — TNT/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim — TNT/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 5:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 — NBC, 2 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

E60: The Great Imposter And Me — ESPNews, noon

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Twice As Nice – The Legend of Charlie Ward — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Vernon Maxwell — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Young Person Basketball Podcast With R.J. Hampton — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Coral Gables — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The Perfect 10 — FS1, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Alpes-Maritimes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Singles Finals — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

XFL

Week 8

Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas — ABC, 3 p.m.

D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons — ESPN2, 7 p.m.