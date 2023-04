All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 4

Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Sydney Swans vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation

Super Lightweights, Cache Creek Casino, Brooks, CA

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Bryan Flores — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

Nevada at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Football

North Carolina Pro Day — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NHL Tonight: 2023 Hobey Baker Announcement — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Arizona State at Utah — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Colorado State at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

2nd Round

Featured Groups: Danny Willett/Gary Woodland/Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson/Corey Conners/Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler/Max Homa/Sam Bennett, Tiger Woods/Viktor Hovland/Xander Schauffele & Justin Thomas/Jon Rahm/Cameron Young — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 5, 6 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 8:15 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — Masters Live/CBS Sports Digital/ESPN+/Paramount+, 11:15 a.m.

Main Feed — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, noon

Welcome to The Masters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Second Round Replay — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Masters Highlights — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Group A, CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Switzerland vs. United States — TSN4/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Czechia vs. Canada — TSN5/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Group B, CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Finland vs. Germany — TSN5, 3 p.m.

IIHF Women’s World Championship Pregame — TSN5, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

Sevilla vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 30

RC Lens vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

Miscellaneous

Clash on the Coast 2023: Strongwoman — ESPN2, midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Fights 12, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

Professional Fighters League

Regular Season, The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Adesanya vs. Silva (02/09/2019) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 3 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports North, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — Apple TV+, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Chicago Cubs — Apple TV+, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 1:25 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Paula Murphy: Undaunted — FS1, 9 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Indiana — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Charlotte — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Florida/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans — MSG Network/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Nebraska Hail Mary — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.