All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

Bayern München vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Baseball

Auburn at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Fresno State at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 2 p.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Notre Dame at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Women’s

ACC Tournament

Championship, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Boston College vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Harvard at Princeton — ESPNU, noon

College Softball

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

LSU at Alabama — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Utah Valley at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

San Diego State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, ZMax Dragway, Concord, NC

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 11 a.m.

Finals — FS1, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Fulham vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Southampton — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Villarta, Villarta, Jalisco, México

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Aaron Baddeley/Stephan Jaeger/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups: Charley Hoffman/Francesco Molinari/Scott Piercy & Harry Hall/Seong-hyeon Kim/Raul Pereda — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Harry Hall/Seong-hyeon Kim/Raul Pereda — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Aaron Baddeley/Stephan Jaeger/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Championship, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF U-18 World Championship

Bronze Medal Game, St. Jakob Arena, Basel, Switzerland

Canada vs. Slovakia — TSN3/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Gold Medal Game, St. Jakob Arena, Basel, Switzerland

United States vs. Sweden — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Trussville, AL

Race — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre-Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Cádiz CF vs. Valencia CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 33

Estac Troyes vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Title Fights — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

UFC 288 Countdown: Sterling vs. Cejudo — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Bantamweight Brawlers — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN2/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — Root Sports/Sportsnet One, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Miami — Peacock (Chris Vosters/Ryan Sweeney/Tommy Hutton), noon

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports South/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Francisco vs. San Diego (at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Beisbol, Mexico City, Mexico) — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Milwaukee — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Perez//Buster Olney)/ESPN2 (Michael Kay/Alex Rodriguez), 7 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Gaby Sanchez), 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Gaby Sanchez), 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Nicole Briscoe/Jessica Mendoza/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 10 — Free Game

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas — FS1 (Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola)/Apple TV (English-Steve Cangialosi/Taylor Twellman//Spanish-Ramses Sandoval/Tony Cherchi), 9 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV (Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiche/Shep Messing), 8:30 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV (Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiche/Shep Messing), 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, DE

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Dover — FS1, noon

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Miami Heat at New York Knicks — ABC (Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth), 1 p.m.

Conference Quarterfinal

Western Conference

Game 7, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings — ABC (Mike Breen/Jeff Van Gundy/Mark Jackson//Lisa Salters), 3:30 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

NBA Countdown — ABC (Malika Andrews/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 12:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Heat/Knicks, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Warriors/Kings, Game 7 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access: 2023 NFL Draft Recap — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 7, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins — TNT (Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Jackie Redmond)/CBC/Sportsnet (John Shorthouse/John Garrett//Caroline Cameron)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida (Steve Goldstein/Randy Moller//Jessica Blaylock)/NESN (Jack Edwards/Andy Brickley//Andrew Raycroft), 6:30 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Western Conference

Game 7, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche — TNT (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk//Shane Hnidy)/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Root Sports (John Forslund/J.T. Brown//Alison Lukan)/Altitude (Marc Moser/Mark Raycroft//Katie Gaus), 9:30 p.m. (series 3-3)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist), 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game — TNT (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist), midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL

Matchday 5

Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 32

Sassuolo vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Salernitana — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Fiorentina vs. Sampdoria — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Bologna vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 32

Beşiktaş vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Lethal Shooter — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Monday)

USFL

Week 3 (at Ford Field, Detroit, MI)

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars — NBC/Peacock (Jac Collinsworth/Michael Robinson//Lewis Johnson), noon

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers — Fox (Curt Menefee/Joel Klatt//Devin Gardner), 4 p.m.

XFL Playoffs

Semifinals

North Division Championship, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders — ESPN (Tom Hart/Greg McElroy/Cole Cubelic//Katie George), 3 p.m.

Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream: Playground Habits — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.