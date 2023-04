All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

National Championship, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX — Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

San Diego State Aztecs vs. UConn Huskies — CBS, 9:20 p.m.

Press Conference: California Introduces Mark Madsen as Men’s Basketball Head Coach — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Houston, TX — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Championship Central — CBS, 8:30 p.m.

Prelude to a Championship — CBS, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Bracket Central — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Softball

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29

Everton vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Masters On the Range — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1997 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2019-Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 27

Valencia CF vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 287 Countdown: Pereira vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Toronto at Kansas City — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Milwaukee — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/YES, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington — Bally Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime: Best of CrunchTime — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Vegas at Minnesota — NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Daily Wager — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC World News, 6:45 p.m.

Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC World News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Blood Line: The Life and Times of Brian Deegan — ESPN, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 9 pm.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.