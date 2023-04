All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 7

Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Sydney Swans vs. Greater Western Sydney Swans — FS2, midnight

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Big Ten

BTN Live: Introductory Press Conference of New Commissioner Tony Petitti — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Portland at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championship

Day 2, Stanford Beach Volleyball Stadium, Stanford, CA

Match 1 — Pac-12 Network, noon

Match 2 — Pac-12 Network, 1:45 p.m.

Match 3 — Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.

Match 4 — Pac-12 Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

College GameDay live from the NFL Draft, Kansas City, MO — ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Boston University at Army — CBS Sports Network, 8:15 p.m.

Women’s

ACC Tournament

Semifinals, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Boston College vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Florida A&M at Jackson State — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

UCLA at Utah — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, ZMax Dragway, Concord, NC

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Qualifying — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Sprint Shootout — ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Villarta, Villarta, Jalisco, México

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Cameron Champ/Luke List/Brandon Matthews & Francesco Molinari/Chez Reavie/Erik van Rooyen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Nico Echavarria/Tony Finau/Camilio Villegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Jon Rahm, Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Lucas Glover/Austin Smotherman/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

LPGA Tour

LA Championship, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Korea Championship, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, Republic of Korea

3rd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 33

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Comebacks — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Song vs. Simon — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN2/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — Root Sports/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MASN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Milwaukee — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:25 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:25 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, DE

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Western Conference

Game 6, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors — ESPN (Mike Breen/Jeff Van Gundy/Mark Jackson//Lisa Salters)/NBC Sports California (Kyle Draper/Kayte Christensen)/NBC Sports Bay Area (Bob Fitzgerald/Kelenna Azubuike//Kerith Burke), 8 p.m. (Golden State leads series, 3-2)

Game 6, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN (Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth)/Bally Sports Southeast (Pete Pranica/Brevin Knight//Rob Fischer)/Spectrum SportsNet (Bill Macdonald/Stu Lantz//Mike Trudell), 10:30 p.m. (Lakers lead series, 3-2)

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN2 (Malika Andrews/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Kings/Warriors, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Grizzlies/Lakers, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

2023 Player Selection Meeting

NFL Draft, Union Station and National WWI Museum and Memorial, Kansas City, MO

Round 2 — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Louis Riddick/Booger McFarland/Mel Kiper, Jr./Chris Mortensen/Adam Schefter//Suzy Kolber), 7 p.m.

Rounds 2 & 3 — ABC (Rece Davis/Desmond Howard/David Pollack/Todd McShay/Pete Thamel/Sam Ponder/Robert Griffin III/Laura Rutledge), 7 p.m.

Rounds 2 & 3 — NFL Network (Rich Eisen/Daniel Jeremiah/Charles Davis/Joel Klatt/Peter Schrager/Ian Rapoport//Melissa Stark), 7 p.m.

Rounds 2 & 3 — ESPN2 (Mike Greenberg/Louis Riddick/Booger McFarland/Mel Kiper, Jr./Chris Mortensen/Adam Schefter//Suzy Kolber), 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Draft Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsGrid’s 2023 NFL Draft Special — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

PFF Live 2023 NFL Draft Show: Night Two — Fubo Sports Network, 6:45 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Rounds 2 & 3 Recap — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 6, UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders — TBS/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports South (Mike Maniscalco/Tripp Tracy//Hanna Yates)/MSG SportsNet (Brendan Burke/Butch Goring), 7 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 3-2)

Game 6, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers — TNT/CBC/Sportsnet (John Shorthouse/John Garrett/Caroline Cameron)/TVA Sports/NESN (Jack Edwards/Andy Brickley//Sophia Jurksztowicz)/Bally Sports Florida (Steve Goldstein/Randy Moller//Jessica Blaylock), 7:30 p.m. (Boston leads series, 3-2)

Western Conference

Game 6, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild — TBS/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Southwest (John Bogorad/Daryl Reaugh//Michelle McMahon)/Bally Sports North (Anthony LaPanta/Ryan Carter), 9:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series, 3-2)

Game 6, Climate Pledge Arena

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken — TNT/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Altitude (Marc Moser/Mark Rycroft//Katie Gaus)/Root Sports (John Forslund/Eddie Olczyk/JT Brown//Alison Lukan), 10 p.m. (Seattle leads series, 3-2)

NWSL

Matchday 5

Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 32

Lecce vs. Udinese — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Spezia vs. Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 32

Alanyaspor vs. Ümraniyespor — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)