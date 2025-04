Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) throws the ball in before going out of bounds against the Indiana Pacersduring game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. FC St. Pauli — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Miami (FL) at Boston College — ESPNU, noon

Florida State at Louisville — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas — ESPN2, 4 p.m..

College Golf

Men’s

Big Ten Golf Championships

Day 3, Baltimore Country Club, Baltimore, MD

Final Round — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Men’s Golf Championship

Day 3, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA

Final Round — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina vs. Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Big Ten Conference Tournament

Championship, Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Northwestern vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ESPN2, noon

Arkansas at Texas Tech — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Longwood at South Carolina Upstate — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Women’s

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes — CNBC, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Announcers: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2 p.m.

FA Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

Final Round — Foursomes (Alternate Shot)

Announcers — Golf Channel: George Savaricas/Johnson Wagner/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//Colt Knost//CBS: Andrew Catalon/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Mark Immelman//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie & Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10;45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups: Quade Cummins/Chris Gotterup & Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Groups 1: Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala & Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie & Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

PGA of America Golf Professional: We Love to Play this Game — CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: Rewind — CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, TX

Final Round

Announcers — ESPN+: Will Haskett/Ali Whitaker//Hope Barnett//Angela Stanford//Emma Talley//Golf Channel: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

Featured Groups: Brooke Henderson/Lydia Ko/Maja Stark & Nelly Korda/Gabriela Ruffels/Amy Yang — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Main Feed — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, FL

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Suzy Whaley//Gary Christian//Tripp Isenhour

1st Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 26

Villarreal vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 31

Angers SCO vs. Lille OSC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

RC Lens vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 8:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Knuckle Up — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Minnesota — FanDuel Sports Network West/Twins.TV, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit — MLB Network (backup)/MASN2/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland — NESN/CleGuardians.TV, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet One/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Sacramento — Chicago Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet One/YES, 5 p.m.

National League

Sunday Night Baseball, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — WPIX/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Extra, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona — FanDuel Sports Network/Dbacks.TV, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (backup, joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (main, joined in progress), 4:30 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Seattle — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco — Rangers Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

MLB Pro Baseball Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Off Base Podcast — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Podcast –MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week –MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Special: Grass Routes — MLB Network,1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Sunday Scorecard — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs MLB In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 10

Free Games

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: José Bauz/Eduardo Biscayart

Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV, 3 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 5 p.m.

Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV, 9 p.m.

Sunday Night Soccer — MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Samny Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

LAFC vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo//Michele Giannone

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillps

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ramses Sandoval/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese/Michele Giannone

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Jack Link’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, AL

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — Fox, 2 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Katie George

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons — ABC, 1 p.m. (New York leads series 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves — ABC, 3:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Announcers — TNT/Max: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Jbara

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic — TNT/Max//NBC Sports Boston//FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-1)

Game 4, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers — TNT/Max: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/Max//FanDuel Sports Network Indiana//FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 9:30 p.m. (Indiana leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/Max, midnight

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Playoff Central Preview — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoff In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central: Knicks/Pistons, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Lakers/Timberwolves, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Magic, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Pacers/Bucks, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Top 10: Draft Day Moments — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Top 10: Draft Years — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Top 10: Draft Busts — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Explained: How The Draft Works — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Western Conference

Game 4, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Announcers — Sportsnet/CBC: Harnarayan Singh/John Garrett//Scott Oake//TBS/truTV/Max: Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Kathryn Tappen

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues — Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//TBS/truTV/Max//FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 1 p.m. (Winnipeg leads series 2-1)

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Announcers — TBS/truTV/Max: Jim Jackson/Shane Hnidy//Chris Mason

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils — TBS/truTV/Max//Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports//FanDuel Sports Network South//MSG SportsNet, 3:30 p.m. (Carolina leads series 2-1)

Game 4, Centre Bell, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Announcers — TBS/truTV/Max: Alex Faust/Jennifer Botterill//Tarik El-Bashir//Sportsnet/CBC: John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Shawn McKenzie

Washington Capitals at Montréal Canadiens — TBS/truTV/Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//Monumental Sports Network, 6:30 p.m. (Washington leads series 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Announcers — TBS/truTV/Max (from Atlanta): Steve Mears/Colby Armstrong//Jackie Redmond (on-site)//Sportsnet/CBC: Jack Michaels/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — TBS/truTV/Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 2-1)

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Rick Bowness/Anson Carter

NHL on TBS Pregame — TBS/truTV/Max, 12:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Postgame — TBS/truTV/Max, midnight

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL

Matchday 6

Portland Thorns vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 4 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 34

ACF Fiorentina vs. Empoli FC — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Inter Milan vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Juventus vs. AC Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

SSC Napoli vs. Torino FC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Lecce — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 33

Eyüpspor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Májica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Chanel Live at Madrid — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

UFL

Week 5

DC Defenders at Arlington Renegades — ESPN, noon

Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Vegas Thrill at Omaha Supernovas — YouTube, 4 p.m.

Columbus Fury at Orlando Valkyries — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 20

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United — ESPN+, 7:25 a.m.