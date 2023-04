All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 7

St. Kilda Saints vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Miami at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football

College GameDay live from the NFL Draft, Kansas City, MO — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal

Leg 2, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy

ACF Fiorentina vs. Cremonese — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Everton vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Southampton vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Data Zone Feed — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:15 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Villarta, Villarta, Jalisco, México

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Lucas Glover/Austin Smotherman/Gary Woodland & Garrick Higgo/Matt Wallace/Richy Werenski — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Jon Rahm, Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Nico Echavarria/Tony Finau/Camilio Villegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Cameron Champ/Luke List/Brandon Matthews — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Championship, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Korea Championship, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, Republic of Korea

2nd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Life on the Links — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF U-18 World Championship

Quarterfinals, St. Jakob Arena, Basel, Switzerland

United States vs. Czechia — TSN4/NHL Network, 6:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland — TSN4/NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals, Raiffeisen Arena, Ajoie, Switzerland

Finland vs. Slovakia — TSN3/TSN4, 9 a.m.

Sweden vs. Latvia — TSN3/TSN4, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Valencia vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Sound Waves: Bad Blood — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports South, 12:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m./MLB Network, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

St. Louis at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at Philadelphia — Root Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 6, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks — TNT (Spero Dedes/Jim Jackson//Stephanie Ready)/NBC Sports Boston (Mike Gorman/Brian Scalabrine//Abby Chin)/Bally Sports Southeast (Bob Rathbun/Dominique Wilkins//Lauren Jbara), 8:30 p.m. (Boston leads series, 3-2)

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Hawks, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 11 p.m.

NFL

2023 Player Selection Meeting

NFL Draft, Union Station and National WWI Museum and Memorial, Kansas City, MO

1st Round — ESPN (Mike Greenberg/Louis Riddick/Booger McFarland/Mel Kiper, Jr./Chris Mortensen/Adam Schefter//Suzy Kolber), 8 p.m.

1st Round — ABC (Rece Davis/Desmond Howard/Kirk Herbstreit/Todd McShay/Pete Thamel/Sam Ponder/Robert Griffin III/Laura Rutledge), 8 p.m.

1st Round — NFL Network (Rich Eisen/Daniel Jeremiah/Charles Davis/Joel Klatt/Kurt Warner/Ian Rapoport//Melissa Stark), 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network/ESPN2, 7 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Draft Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

PFF Live 2023 NFL Draft Show: Night One — Fubo Sports Network, 7:45 p.m.

SportsGrid’s 2023 NFL Draft Special — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Round 1 Recap — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TBS (Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Tarik El-Bashhir)/Bally Sports Sun (Dave Randorf/Brian Engblom), 7 p.m. (Toronto leads series, 3-1)

Game 5, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils — ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/MSG Network (Sam Rosen/Joe Micheletti//Michelle Gingras)/MSG SportsNet (Bill Spaulding/Ken Daneyko//Bryce Salvador), 7:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Western Conference

Game 5, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Sean Reynolds)/TVA Sports/ESPN2 (Mike Monaco/Cassie Campbell-Pascall//Linda Cohn)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Dave Goucher/Shane Hnidy//Ashali Vise), 10 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 3-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Face Off — TBS (Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter), 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Post Game Show — TBS (Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter), 9:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8;30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Semifinal

2nd Leg, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Chelsea — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m. (Aggregate 1-0)