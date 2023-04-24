All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 6

Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Football

ACC Huddle: Draft Analysis Special — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Spring Football Review — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Florida at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2021-Rahm Shines at Torrey Pines — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — MLB Network/NESN/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto — NBC Sports Chicago/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Minnesota — YES/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — FS1/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Searching for Shohei: An Interview Special — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Dover — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce)/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m. (Miami leads series, 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT (Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes)/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m. (Lakers lead series, 2-1)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: Bucks/Heat, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Grizzlies/Lakers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Inside the NBA — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Caught in the Draft — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: QB Draft Class of 2023 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Clock: Will Levis — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

On the Clock: Anthony Richardson — ESPN2, 8;30 p.m.

NFL Matchup: Draft Special — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers — ESPN (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/MSG SportsNet/MSG Network, 7 p.m. (Rangers lead series, 2-1)

Game 4, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific) (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TBS (Brendan Burke/Butch Goring//Darren Pang)/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7:30 p.m. (Toronto leads series 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets — ESPN/Sportsnet West (John Bartlett/Garry Galley/Sean Reynolds)/TVA Sports 2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9:30 p.m. (Vegas leads series, 2-1)

Game 4, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken — TBS (Alex Faust/Patrick Sharp//Kathryn Tappen)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Altitude/Root Sports, 10 p.m. (Colorado leads series, 2-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL on TBS Face Off — TBS (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Keith Yandle), 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Post Game Show — TBS (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Keith Yandle), 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 31

Atalanta vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SüperLig

Matchday 31

Fenerbahçe vs. İstanbulspor Kulübü — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Holy Buckeye — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)