All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 6

Melbourne Demons vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+. 11:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Army at Navy — CBS Sports Network, noon

Purdue at Maryland — ESPNU, noon

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 3:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

ParACC Huddle: Draft Analysis Special — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

SEC Men’s Golf Championship

Championship, Sea Island Golf Course (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, GA

Match Play — SEC Network, 7:30 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

ACC Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Duke at Louisville — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Northwestern at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Auburn at Alabama — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cycling

UCI Women’s World Tour

Liège-Bastogne-Liège — CNBC, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

FA Cup

Semifinal

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 14. 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Man Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, TX

Final Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Invited Celebrity Classic, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF U-18 World Championship

Group A, Raiffeisen Arena, Ajoie, Switzerland

Slovakia vs. Canada — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 7 a.m.

Group B, St. Jakob Arena, Basel, Switzerland

United States vs. Finland — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Elche CF vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Sevilla FC vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 32

FC Lorient vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Toledo Mud Hens at Columbus Clippers — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore — Bally Sports Detroit/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Anaheim — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Philadelphia — Peacock (Matt Vasgersian/Dexter Fowler/Ruben Amaro, Jr.), noon

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Mets at San Francisco — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Perez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Atlanta — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee — NESNplus/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — MASN/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle — Bally Sports Midwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Carded — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Nick Swisher), 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Nicole Briscoe/Tim Kurkjian/Jeff Passan/Xavier Scruggs), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Tito: The Terry Francona Story — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 9

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire — FS1/Apple TV, 4:30 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 4 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe)

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — Fox, 2 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks — ABC, 1 p.m. (New York leads series, 2-1)

Game 4, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks — TNT, 7 p.m. (Ian Eagle/Jim Jackson//Jared Greenberg) (Boston leads series, 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors — ABC, 3:30 p.m. (Sacramento leads series, 2-1)

Game 4, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves — TNT, 9;30 p.m. (Spero Dedes/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready) (Denver leads series, 3-0)

NBA Countdown — ABC (Mike Greenberg/Jalen Rose/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon/Adrian Wojnarowski), 12:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Cavaliers/Knicks, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Kings/Warriors, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), 6:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Hawks, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Timberwolves, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

Inside the NBA (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith), midnight

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders — TNT (Kenny Albert/Keith Jones//Bryce Salvador)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Bally Sports South/MSG SportsNet, 1 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 2-1)

Game 4, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers — TNT (Jim Jackson/Jody Shelley//Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre)/Sportsnet One (John Shorthouse/John Garrett//Caroline Cameron)/TVA Sports/NESN/Bally Sports Florida, 3:30 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild — TBS (Randy Hahn/Bret Hedican/Darren Pang)/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 6:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads series, 2-1)

Game 4, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings — CBC/Sportsnet (Harnarayan Singh/Louie DeBrusk//Scott Oake)/TVA Sports/TBS (John Forslund/Eddie Olczyk//Shane Hnidy)/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 2-1)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, noon

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT (Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Anson Carter/Keith Yandle), 12:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Post Game Show — TBS (Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Anson Carter/Keith Yandle), 11:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, midnight

NWSL

Matchday 4

Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Angel City vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Newport Beach Shootout, The Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach, Newport Beach, CA

Championship — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 31

AC Milan vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Juventus vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Born to Race: Part Two — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Mason Gordon & Stan Fletcher Part II — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Finals: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Semifinals

1st Leg, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Arsenal — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

USFL

Week 2

New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers — NBC/Peacock (Jac Collinsworth/Michael Robinson//Corey Robinson), 1 p.m.

Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars — FS1, 7 p.m.

XFL

Week 10 — End of Regular Season

Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons — ESPN2, 7 p.m.