All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 6

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Carlton Blues vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Gold Coast Suns vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Catchweights, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia — Showtime pay per view, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Men’s

Matchday 29

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Women’s

Matchday 18

Bayern München vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — ESPN2, noon

North Carolina at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Minnesota Spring Game — Big Ten Network, noon

Georgia Southern Blue vs. White Spring Game — ESPN+, noon

Duke Blue & White Spring Game — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech Spring Game — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

West Virginia Spring Game — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Nebraska Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Utah Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game — Peacock, 2 p.m.

LSU National L-Club Spring Game — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Colorado Spring Game — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Oregon Spring Game — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Alabama A-Day — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma Spring Game — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Washington Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Stanford Spring Game — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Washington State Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Lehigh at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, noon

North Carolina at Notre Dame — ESPNU, noon

Syracuse at Virginia — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Johns Hopkins at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Army at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Maryland at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Pittsburgh at Clemson — ACC Network, noon

South Carolina at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Oklahoma State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Fulham vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, noon

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, Germany

Berlin E-Prix — CBS, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 14. 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Man Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, TX

3rd Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Invited Celebrity Classic, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

DP World Tour

ISPS Handa Championship, PGM Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF U-18 World Championship

Group B, St. Jakob Arena, Basel, Switzerland

Norway vs. United States — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Osasuna vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Almería vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. Girona — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 32

AJ Auxerre vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Stade de Reims vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Nashville Sounds at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 295

Stots vs. Mix, Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu, HI

Main Card — Showtime, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Sportsnet One/YES, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — Fox, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore — FS1/Bally Sports Detroit/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Anaheim — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco — Fox, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at Minnesota — MASN/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland — Bally Sports Florida Extra/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee — NESN/Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 9

Free Games

New England Revolution vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

NYC FC vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis City SC — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7 p.m. (Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley White-Phillips/Christina Unkel)

MLS Season Pass (subscription)

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. LAFC — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe)

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) (Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Race — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — FS1, 3 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/WWOR, 1 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series, 3-0)

Game 3, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat — ESPN/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT (Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes)/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 3:30 p.m. (Phoenix leads series, 2-1)

Game 3, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith) — TNT, 12:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: 76ers/Nets, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Suns/Clippers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Bucks/Heat, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Grizzlies/Lakers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 3, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/TBS (Brendan Burke/Butch Goring//Darren Pang)/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers — ABC (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/City TV/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference

Game 3, Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets — TBS (Rick Ball/Jennifer Botterill//Aly Lozoff)/CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Sean Reynolds)/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken — TBS (Alex Faust/Patrick Sharp//Kathryn Tappen)/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Altitude/Root Sports, 10 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Face-Off — TBS, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

The NHL Regular Season Awards — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL on TBS Post Game Show — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Newport Beach Shootout, The Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach, Newport Beach, CA

Men’s and Women’s Doubles — CBS, 1 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 33

Heart of Midlothian vs. Ross County — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Born to Race: Part Two — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Running to Grandma’s Place — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Long Odds — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Born to Race: Part Two — BBC News, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Semifinals: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Semifinal

1st Leg, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Barcelona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network Post Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

USFL

Week 2

Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers — USA Network/Peacock, 12:30 p.m. (Paul Burmeister/Anthony Herron//Lewis Johnson)

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions — Fox, 7 p.m.

XFL

Week 10

Orlando Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks — ESPN, noon

D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas — ABC, 3 p.m.