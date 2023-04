All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 6

Port Adelaide Power vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. Sydney Swans — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9:30 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Oregon, 10:05 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Providence at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Oklahoma State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Utah State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Arsenal vs. Southampton — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: John Daly/David Duval/Henrik Norlander/Luke List & Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery/Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 14. 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim/Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Billy Horschel/Sam Burns/Tom Hoge/Harris English — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Collin Morikawa/Max Homa/Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Invited Celebrity Classic, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

DP World Tour

ISPS Handa Championship, PGM Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF U-18 World Championship

Group A, Raiffeisen Arena, Ajoie, Switzerland

Canada vs. Germany — TSN4/NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Sweden — TSN4, 12:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 32

Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Fights 13, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

ONE Fight Night 9: Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Nong-O Hama vs. Jonathan Haggerty — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Bellator 294

Carmouche vs. Bennett 2, Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu, HI

Main Card — Showtime, 10 p.m.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes (07/30/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore — Bally Sports Detroit/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Anaheim — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco — SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Cleveland — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta — Apple TV+, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee — NESNplus/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota — MASN/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Qualifying — FS1, 5;30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Talladega — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 3, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series, 2-0)

Game 3, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks — ABC/Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference

Game 3, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves — ESPN/Altitude/Bally Sports North, 9:30 p.m. (Denver leads series, 2-0)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Hawks, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Cavaliers/Knicks, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Timberwolves, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 3, UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders — TBS (Dave Randorf/Keith Jones//Bryce Salvador)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports South/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 2-0)

Game 3, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers — TNT (Jim Jackson/Jody Shelley/Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre)/CBC/Sportset (East/Ontario/Pacific) (John Shorthouse/John Garrett/Caroline Cameron)/TVA Sports/NESN/Bally Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference

Game 3, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild — TBS (Randy Hahn/Bret Hedican//Colby Armstrong)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings — CBC/Sportsnet (Harnarayan Singh/Louie DeBrusk//Scott Oake)/TVA Sports/TNT (John Forslund/Eddie Olczyk/Shane Hnidy)/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist) — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 9;30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game Show (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist) — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Inside the Crease (Arda Öcal) — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Newport Beach Shootout, The Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach, Newport Beach, CA

Mixed Doubles — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Barry Alvarez — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Quarterfinals: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.