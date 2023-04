All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 6

Fremantle Dockers vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Canadian Championship

Preliminary Round

Pacific vs. Cavalry — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

USC vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Loyola Marymount vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Loyola Maryland vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

College Football

Illinois Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Draft Analysis Special — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

North Carolina at Duke — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Florida State at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Semifinals Preview — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell/Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala & Billy Horschel/Sam Burns/Tom Hoge/Harris English — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 14. 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Collin Morikawa/Max Homa/Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery/Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim/Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

DP World Tour

ISPS Handa Championship, PGM Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF U-18 World Championship

Group A, Raiffeisen Arena, Ajoie, Switzerland

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN4, 8:30 a.m.

Czechia vs. Slovakia — TSN4, 12:30 p.m.

Group B, St. Jakob Arena, Basel, Switzerland

United States vs. Latvia — TSN5/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Finland vs. Switzerland — TSN5, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega (09/25/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Bellator 246: Archuleta vs. Mix (09/12/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Bellator 253: Caldwell vs. McKee (11/19/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweights — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Women — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at New York Yankees — Bally Sports West/YES, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m

San Diego at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 9:30 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco — SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 3, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/YES2, 7:30 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series ,2-0)

Western Conference

Game 3, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors — TNT (Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes)/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m. (Sacramento leads series, 2-0)

Game 3, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV (Matt Winer/Brendan Haywood/Ashley ShahAhmadi)/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith) — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith) — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/ESPN (John Buccigross/Kevin Weekes//Ryan Callahan)/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils — TBS (Kenny Albert/Keith Jones//Jackie Redmond)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/MSG Network/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m. (Rangers lead series, 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Leah Hextall)/Sportsnet 360/FX (Canada)/TVA Sports/Root Sports/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Game 2, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/Sportsnet (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Sean Reynolds)/TVA Sports/TBS (Alex Faust/Eddie Olczyk//Shane Hnidy)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m. (Winnipeg leads series, 1-0)

The Point — ESPN2 (Arda Öcal/Mark Messier/Chris Chelios/P.K. Subban) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Face Off (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Colby Armstrong) — TBS, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL on TBS Post Game Show (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Colby Armstrong) — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Dorian Thompson-Robinson — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8;30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Quarterfinals: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa Conference League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands

AZ Alkmaar vs. RSC Anderlecht — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m. (Aggregate 0-2)

2nd Leg, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy

ACF Fiorentina vs. Lech Poznan — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m. (Aggregate 4-1)

2nd Leg, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Gent — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

2nd Leg, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

OGC Nice vs. FC Basel — Paramount+, 3 p.m. (Aggregate 2-2)

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla, Spain

Sevilla vs. Manchester United — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m. (Aggregate 2-2)

2nd Leg, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Feyenoord — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

2nd Leg, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs. Juventus — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

2nd Leg, Lotto Park, Anderlecht, Belgium

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 .m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.