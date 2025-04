Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; WrestleMania signage on display the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

MLS

Matchday 9

Free Games — Apple TV

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri//Michele Giannone

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami (at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH) — Apple TV, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Tabares

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Followill/.Matt Lawrence//Spanish: Moises Linares/Nacho Garcia

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Evan Weston/Ian Joy//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

St. Louis City SC vs. Vancouver Rapids — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Ashley Gonzalez

Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Josh Eastern/Jamie Watson//Spanish: José Bauz/Eduardo Biscayart

San José Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suarez//Fox: Joe Malfa/Tony Meola

Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV+/Fox, 1:45 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Alejandro Figueredo/Tony Cherchi

Charlotte FC vs. San Diego FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Montréal Impact vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suarez

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramírez/Max Cordaro

Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville City SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa//FSI: Josh Appel/Tony Meola

Portland Timbers vs. LAFC — Apple TV+/FS1, 10:15 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Osvaldo Alonso/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Dax McCarty/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ramses Sandoval/Osvaldo Alonso/Miguel Gallardo/Antonella Gonzalez/Gio Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

North Carolina Education Lottery 250, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, NC

Qualifying — The CW App, noon

Race — The CW, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Countdown Live — The CW, 3 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers — ESPN: Michael Grady/Stephanie White//Katie George

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers – ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 1 p.m.

Game 1, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers — ESPN: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 1, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers — ESPN: Ryan Ruocco/Bob Myers//Angel Gray

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/Altitude, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Mark Jones/Jay Bilas//Jorge Sedano

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Udonis Haslem/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, noon

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central Pregame — NBA TV, noon

Playoff Central: Bucks/Pacers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Clippers/Nuggets, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central: Pistons/Knicks, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Timberwolves/Lakers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

40s and Free Anges: NFL Draft Season — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Caught in the Draft: 1964: Greatest Draft Ever — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Caught in the Draft: 1965: Spies, Superstars & Babysitters — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Caught in the Draft: 1974: The Future is Now — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Caught in the Draft: 1975: Agents of Change — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Caught in the Draft: 1984; A War is Upon Us — NFL Network, midnight

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Western Conference

Game 1, Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: John Forslund/Jennifer Botterill//Meaghan Mikkelson//Sportsnet: Harnarayan Singh/John Garrett//Scott Oake

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets — TNT/truTV/Max//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 6 p.m.

Game 1, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher//Ashali Vise

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars — TNT/truTV/Max//Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports//Victory+//Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max, 5:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 11 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/CBC/NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

Matchday 5

Racing Louisville vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit — Ion, 5 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Bay FC — NWSL+, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Match Break Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Post Match Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 33

US Lecce vs. Como 1907 — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

AC Monza vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AS Roma vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa: Edición especial — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Open Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

UFL

Week 4

St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks — Fox, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

Indy Ignite at Grand Rapids Rise — CBS Sports Network, noon

Atlanta Vibe at Omaha Supernovas — The Roku Sports Channel, 7 p.m.

Vegas Thrill at San Diego Mojo — The Roku Sports Channel, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

WWE

WrestleMania 41, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Michael Cole/Pat McAfee/Wade Barrett

Night 1 — Peacock, 7 p.m.

WrestleMania Countdown — Peacock/WWE.com/YouTube, 4 p.m.

WrestleMania Post Show — Peacock, midnight