All Times Eastern

Canadian Championship

Preliminary Round

HFX Wanderers vs. Atlético Ottawa — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

York United vs. Vancouver FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

TSS FC Rovers vs. Valour — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Football

Inside College Football: Draft Special — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

South Florida at Florida — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

ISPS Handa Championship, PGM Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship Preview Show — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Patty Tavatanakit — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

El Paso Chihuahuas at Tacoma Rainiers — Stadium, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network (Matt Vasgersian/Tom Verducci//Jon Morosi)/Bally Sports West/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at Oakland — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle (Adnan Virk/Jake Peavy/Harold Reynolds) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postgame — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Western Conference

Game 2, FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies — TNT (Ian Eagle/Jim Jackson//Jared Greenberg)/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m. (Lakers lead series, 1-0)

Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets — TNT (Brian Anderson/Jeff Van Gundy/Chris Haynes)/Bally Sports North/Altitude, 10 p.m. (Denver leads series, 1-0)

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks — NBA TV (Gus Johnson/Greg Anthony//Nabil Karim)/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 9 p.m. (Miami leads series, 1-0)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith) — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Timberwolves/Nuggets, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition (Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith) — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

New York Islanders at Carolina — ESPN2 (Mike Monaco/AJ Mleczko//Dom Moore)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m. (Carolina leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins — ESPN (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific) (John Shorthouse/John Garrett//Caroline Cameron)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/NESN, 7:30 p.m. (Boston leads series, 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 1, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars — ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Leah Hextall)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southwest, 9:30 p.m. (Minnesota leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — CBC/Sportsnet (Harnarayan Singh/Louie DeBrusk//Scott Oake)/TVA Sports/ESPN (John Buccigross/Kevin Weekes//Linda Cohn)/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point (Arda Öcal/Mark Messier/Chris Chelios/P.K. Subban) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

In the Crease (Arda Öcal) — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NWSL Challenge Cup

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Continental Clásico, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

United States vs. Mexico — TBS/HBO Max (Luke Wellman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz)/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Andres Cantor/Manuel Sol/Carlos Hermosillo), 10 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show (Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth) — TBS, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol USA (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Carlos Yustis) — Telemundo, 9:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame Show (Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth) — TBS, midnight

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Manchester City — CBS/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 0-3)

2nd Leg, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale Milan vs. Benfica — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 2-0)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS/Paramount+, 2 p.m.

UCL Multicast — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.