All Times Eastern

Boxing

All Access: David vs. Garcia, Episode 2 — CBS Sports

Canadian Championship

Preliminary Round

Forge vs. FC Laval — Fox Soccer Plus, 7 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Vaughan Azzurri — FS2, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

Louisville at Indiana — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

UCSB at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Samford at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at USC — Pac-12 Insider, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Inside College Football: Draft Special — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Diamond in the Rough — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: The Playmakers — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Portland State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Portland State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Mel Reid — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 4: Better Bunker Play — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 5: Iconic Shots — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

The Squeeze — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Trilogy: Liddell vs. Couture — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network (Clubhouse Edition: Siera Santos/CC Sabathia/Chris Young)/Bally Sports West/YES, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NESN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8;30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS (Bob Costas/Jeff Francoeur)/SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 8 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff (Lauren Shehadi/Pedro Martinez/Curtis Granderson/Buster Posey) — TBS, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer (Lauren Shehadi/Pedro Martinez/Curtis Granderson/Buster Posey) — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Je. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics — NBA TV (Matt Winer/Brendan Haywood//Ashley ShahAhmadi)/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series, 1-0)

Game 2, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce)/MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m. (New York leads series, 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns — TNT (Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes)/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m. (Clippers lead series, 1-0)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Knicks/Cavaliers, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Clippers/Suns, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Inside the NBA: Playoff Edition — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Explained: The Evolution of the Draft — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Kiper & McShay Three Round Mock Draft — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils — TBS (Kenny Albert/Keith Jones//Jackie Redmond)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2, 7 p.m.

Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific) (Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas)/TVA Sports/ESPN (Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 1, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN2 (Roxy Bernstein/Kevin Weekes//Linda Cohn)/Sportsnet West (John Bartlett/Garry Galley//Sean Reynolds)/TVA Sports 2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9;30 p.m.

Game 1, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brian Boucher//Leah Hextall)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Root Sports/Altitude, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point (Steve Levy/Chris Chelios/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TBS Facc Off (Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Colby Armstrong) — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

In the Crease (Arda Öcal) — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond The Arc — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Unbeaten: The Life of Brook Berringer — Big Ten Network, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP)/BMW Open (ATP)/Srpska Open (ATP)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid — CBS/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 0-2)

2nd Leg, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

SSC Napoli vs. AC Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.