All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 5

Geelong Cats vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Collingwood Magpies vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

1. FC Köln vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9;20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Bowling

Women’s

NCAA Bowling Championship

Championship Final , South Point Bowling Center, South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, Enterprise, NV

McKendree/Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt /Arkansas State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Football

Spring Football Games

Ohio State Spring Scrimmage — Big Ten Network, noon

Virginia Spring Game — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Penn State Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Texas Orange-White Game — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

USC Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Arizona State Sun Devil Spring Game — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Michigan State Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Georgia Spring Game — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Cal Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Arizona Red-Blue Spring Game — Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships

National Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Utah — ABC (Bart Conner/Kathy Johnson Clarke//Samantha Peszek), 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Preshow — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Virginia at Duke — ACC Network, noon

Colgate at Lehigh — CBS Sports Network, noon

Ohio State at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Syracuse at North Carolina — ESPNU, noon

Northwestern at Ohio State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Texas A&M at South Carolina — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Stanford at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Arizona State at USC — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 31

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a,.m.

Everton vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Leicester City — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC//NBC Sports 4K/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Collin Morikawa/Keegan Bradley — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sam Burns/Lucas Herbert & Austin Smotherman/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Jordan Spieth/Patton Kizzire — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jon Rahm/Doug Ghim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Oahu, HI

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network/WPWR, 7 p.m.

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Semifinals, CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

United States vs. Czechia — TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, noon

Canada vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

IIHF Women’s World Championship Pregame — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 3:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Villarreal vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Betis vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 31

Stade Rennais vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Albuquerque Isotopes at El Paso Chihuahuas — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Holloway vs. Allen, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Prelims — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Main Event — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Combate Global

Welterweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ovidio Bojorquez vs. Georgie Medina — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

UFC Unleashed: Holloway vs. Lamas — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Holloway vs. Aldo 2 (12/02/2017) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Nurmagomedov vs. Barboza — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Holloway vs. Ortega (12/08/2018) — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Live: Holloway vs. Allen — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/YES, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN2/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston — Bally Sports West/NESN, 4 p.m.

Texas at Houston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Miami — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — FS1/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

San Francisco at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MASN, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Oakland — WPIX/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Presents: School of Rickey — FS1, 11 a.m.

Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag — FS1, noon

MLB Network Special: Letters to Jackie — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 8

Free Games

Charlotte FC vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m. — Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsay (English)//Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque (Spanish)

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m. — Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth (English)//Francisco X. Rivera/Claudio Suarez (Spanish)

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m. — Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu (English)//José Hernandez/Pablo Marino (Spanish)//Matt Cullen/Sebastien Le Toux (French)

Minnesota United vs. Orlando City SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m. — Callum Williams/Calen Carr (English)//Alejandro Figueredo/Luis Gerardo Bucci (Spanish)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m. — Chris Wittyngham/Danielle Slaton (English)//Oscar Salazar/Max Cordero (Spanish)

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7 p.m. (Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley White-Phillips/Christina Unkel)

MLS Season Pass (subscription)

Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+/TSN5, 7:30 p.m. — Stefano Fusaro/Greg Sutton (English)//Moises Linares/Diego Tabares (Spanish)//Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches (French)

New York Red Bulls vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m. — Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin (English)//Bruno Vain/Jaime Macias (Spanish)

NYC FC vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m. — Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham (English)//Juan Arango/Carlos Suarez (Spanish)

Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m. — Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones (English)//Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama (Spanish)//Jeremy Filosa/Gavino De Falco (French)

Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m. — Tony Husband/Ross Smith (English)//Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto (Spanish)

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m. — Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce (English)//Jesus Acosta/Ivan Kasanzew (Spanish)

St. Louis City SC vs. FC Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m. — Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr (English)//Jorge Perez Navarro/Marcelo Balboa (Spanish)

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m. — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman (English)//Sergio Ruiz/Mariano Trujillo (Spanish)

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe)

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN5, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) (Jillian Sakovits/Nigel Reo-Coker/Andrew Wiebe)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Qualifying — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Call811.com Before You Dig 250, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series-Martinsville — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN (Beth Mowins/JJ Redick//Monica McNutt)/WWOR/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

NBA in Stephen A’s World — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Game 1, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics — ESPN (Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson//Ros Gold-Onwude)/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Hubie Brown//Cassidy Hubbarth)/MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 1, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings — ABC (Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Malika Andrews, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2, noon

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, noon

Playoff Central: Nets/76ers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Hawks/Celtics. Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Knicks/Cavaliers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Warriors/Kings, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 3

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Angel City vs. Racing Louisville — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 30

SSC Napoli vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Internazionale Milan vs. Monza — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Serie A Women

Play-Off

Internazionale Milan vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — Univision, 2:55 p.m./TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

DraftKings Sportsbook Report — Stadium, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Swimming With Whale Sharks — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Ring the Bell — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Born to Race: Part One — BBC News, 3:30 p.m.

Pure Action — NLSE, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Alpes-Maritimes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France

Singles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s

Billie Jean King Cup — Qualifiers, 1st Round

United States vs. Austria, Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, FL

Singles Matches: Jessica Pegula vs. Julia Grabher/Coco Gauff vs. Sinja Kraus//Doubles Match: Danielle Collins/Caty McNally vs. Melanie Klaffner/Sinja Kraus — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

USFL

Week 1 — Season Opener

Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats — Fox/Fox 4K, 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions — Fox/Fox 4K, 7:30 p.m.

XFL

Week 9

Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.