All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 5

Brisbane Lions vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

FC Schalke 04 vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Maryland at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

USC at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

College Softball

BYU at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.

Virginia at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at Auburn — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Cal at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Official Draw — FS2/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Corey Conners/Patrick Cantlay/Collin Morikawa & Scottie Scheffler/Webb Simpson/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Jon Rahm/Jordan Spieth/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Rickie Fowler/Max Homa/Matt Fitzpatrick — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Sam Burns/Viktor Hovland/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Oahu, HI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

Rayo Vallecano vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 31

Toulouse FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show – beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Regular Season, Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta, GA

Welterweights and Lightweights: Main Card — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Welterweights and Lightweights: Late Card — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UFC Live: Holloway vs. Allen — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Boston — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN2/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees — Bally Sports North/YES, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Spotts Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Miami — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Detroit — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington — Bally Sports Great Lakes/MASN, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Oakland — SNY/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 5:55 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:25 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Long John Silver’s 200, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup-Martinsville — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Call811.com Before You Dig 250, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat — TNT, 7 p.m. — Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Chris Haynes

Western Conference, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves — ESPN, 9:30 p.m. — Mike Breen/Jeff Van Gundy/Mark Jackson//Lisa Salters//Steve Javie (rules analyst)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Bulls/Heat Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Thunder/Timberwolves Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Final Night of Regular Season

Buffalo at Columbus — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville — Altitude/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Colorado at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NWSL

Matchday 3

Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Nebraska Hail Mary — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Women’s

Billie Jean King Cup — Qualifiers, 1st Round

United States vs. Austria, Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, FL

Singles Matches: Coco Gauff vs. Julia Grabher/Jessica Pegula vs. Sinja Kraus — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.