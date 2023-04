All Times Eastern

Boxing

All Access: Davis vs. Garcia-Episode 1 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special – Der Klassiker Title Race and Rivalry — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas Tech at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Inside College Football: Draft Special — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

2023 College Playoff Recap Show — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Western Intercollegiate, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Virginia Tech — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at LSU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Estadio Cibao, Santiago de Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

Violette AC — Club León — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

2nd Leg, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — FS1/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Cleveland — YES/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN plus/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore — NBC Sports California/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West), 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at New York Mets — TBS/Bally Sports San Diego/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs — Root Sports/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim — MASN2/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West), 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat — TNT, 7:30 p.m. — Ian Eagle/Jim Jackson//Jared Greenberg

Western Conference, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10 p.m. — Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Allie LaForce

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NBA 2K League Post Up — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: NBA Play-In Post Game — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: NBA Play-In Post Game — NBA TV, midnight

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 4.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at New Jersey — MSG Western New York/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — ESPN/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston — Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports Washington/NESN, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota — TSN3/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado — ESPN/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy (series premiere) — CBS Sports Golazo Network (network debut), 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box (series premiere) — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

When the World Watched: Brazil 1970 — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond The Arc — FanDuel TV, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Back to School With Gus Johnson — FS1, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Alpes-Maritimes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Bayern München — CBS/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

1st Leg, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

SL Benfica vs. Internazionale Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.