All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 3

Gold Coast Suns vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Melbourne Demons vs. Sydney Swans — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Basketball Hall of Fame Class Announcement — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBO World Interim Featherweight Title, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, OK

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9;20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+. 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund — ABC, noon

College Baseball

Georgia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 5 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose State at Nevada — Stadium College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Division I Basketball Championship: Final Four — Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson

National Semifinals, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic — CBS, 6:09 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. UConn — CBS, 8:49 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 live from NRG Stadium — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College GameDay live from Houston, TX — ESPN, 2 p.m.

At the Final Four — CBS, 3 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Men’s Final Four Pregame live from Houston, TX — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The Final Four Show — CBS, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Bracket Central — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net: Men’s Final Four Postgame live from Houston, TX — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division III Women’s Championship

National Championship, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Christopher Newport vs. Transylvania — CBS Sports Network, noon

NCAA Division II Women’s Championship

National Championship, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Ashland — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Championship Game, Allen Fieldhouse, University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS

Columbia at Kansas — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Dear Coach Stringer — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Michigan Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships

Day 2, Covelli Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Individual Event Finals — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Michigan at Maryland — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Women’s

Rutgers at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame — ACC Network, noon

Colorado at Oregon — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPN2, noon

Florida at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Tennessee at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

San Jose State at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

Day 4, Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field, University of Texas. Austin, TX

Finals — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Winternationals, Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, CA

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 29

Manchester City vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 7:25 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Race — ESPN, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 7, 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Women’s

Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, GA

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, noon

Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Open, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network/Service Electric Network, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Florida Derby — CNBC, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 27

Girona vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Elche CF vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

AJ Auxerre vs. Troyes FC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs, RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

LOSC Lille vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Buffalo Bison at Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Pacific Coast League

Las Vegas Aviators at Reno Aces — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Regular Season: Week 1, The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Featherweights & Light Heavyweights — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Combate Américas

Bantamweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Lazaro Dayron vs. Nathan Greyson — Univision/TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Houston — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (will last throughout the season now), 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN2/NESN, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (will continue for now)/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (will continue for now)/Bally Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at St. Louis — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Midwest Extra, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas — Fox, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Yankees — Fox, 4 p.m.

Play Ball (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Postgame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 6

Free Games

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV/Fox, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC — Apple TV/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m.

MLS 360 — Apple TV, 7 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 7 p.m.

MLS Season Pass (subscription)

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis City SC vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Montreal Impact — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Qualifying — FS1, 8 a.m.

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Qualifying — FS1, 10 a.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Miami — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans — KTLA/ClipperVision/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, noon

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Boston at Pittsburgh — ABC/Sportsnet One, 3 p.m.

ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey Night in Canada

Carolina at Montreal — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West), 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

St. Louis at Nashville — NHL Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports South, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado — Bally Sports Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle — KCOP/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas — TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage: Dallas at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Edmonton/Los Angeles at Seattle/Minnesota at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

Matchday 2

Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 2 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+/KSWB, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Gone Skydivin’ — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

The First Team — Stadium, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

One Team: On a Roll — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

SEC Storied: King George — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Pure Action — NLSE, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

XFL

Week 7

San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians — ESPN, 6 p.m.