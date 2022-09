All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 5

Adelaide Crows vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Women’s

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

Group B, Sydney SuperDome, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Mali vs. France — ESPN+, 12:20 a.m. (Sunday)

Australia vs. Serbia — ESPN+, 3:50 a.m. (Sunday)

Japan vs. Canada — ESPN+, 6:20 a.m. (Sunday)

CFL

Week 16

Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 4

Clemson at Wake Forest — ABC, noon

URI at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

South Florida at Louisville — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Central Michigan at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan — CBS Sports Network, noon

Missouri at Auburn — ESPN, noon

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPN2, noon

TCU at SMU — ESPNU, noon

East Tennessee State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

Fruman at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, noon

Kent State at Georgia — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, noon

Maryland at Michigan — Fox, noon

Duke at Kansas — FS1, noon

Bowling Green at Mississippi State — SEC Network, noon

Columbia at Georgetown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Harvard at Brown — NESNplus/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Stetson — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Marist at Drake — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Ohio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at South Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Francis at Norfolk State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington/FloSports, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at Missouri State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Western Carolina at Samford — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Princeton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — CBS, 3 p.m.

Florida International at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Albany — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Villanova — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at San Diego State — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas-San Antonio — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Central Florida — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Montana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Towson — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State — Fox, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Murray State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5:30 p.m.

Akron at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arkansas State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ball State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Navy at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Rice at Houston — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Delaware — FloSports, 6 p.m.

UNLV art Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Kentucky — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North American at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State — HBCU Go, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers — FS1, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Troy — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

UConn at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at South Carolina — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at LSU — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Hawai’i at New Mexico State — Bally Sports Arizona/FloSports, 8 p.m.

Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi College at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western New Mexico at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma — Fox, 8 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Weber State at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at BYU — ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

Western Michigan at San Jose State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — Fox, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate live from Penn State University, State College, PA — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Texas Live, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — FS1, 11 a.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 1 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 1:30 p.m.

College Football: The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Air Force at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

United States vs. International

Day 3 (Foursomes) — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Day 3 (Foursomes) — NBC/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Day 3 (Fourball) — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Live From the Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR

2nd Round

Featured Groups: Nordqvist & Kim Groups — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global — Women

“Reina o Nada,” Flyweights, Univision Mediapro Studios, Miami, FL

Lucero Acosta vs. Mariel Celimen — Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/YES, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Midwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

New York Mets at Oakland — SNY/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 5:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Playoffs — Round of 12

Andy’s Frozen Custard (????) 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Qualifying — USA Network, 10:30 a.m.

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Texas — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs — Round of 12

Texas 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Daddy Daycare — USA Network, noon

Dale Jr. Download: Best of Dale Jr. Download — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Ottawa (SS) at Toronto (SS) — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia — NHL Network/NESN/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa (SS) at Toronto (SS) — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 10 Storylines to Watch — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 22-’23 Breakout Players — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Season — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. OL Reign — Twitch, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Mexico vs. Peru — Univisión/TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Women’s

D1 Féminine (D1 Arkema)

Matchday 3

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Fleury 91 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Five Rings Films: The Golden Generation — Olympic Channel, 8 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Rolex GP: Need for Speed — BBC World News, 8:30 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Finding Free — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from Texas Live, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Five Rings Films: Rulon Gardner Won’t Die — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Five Rings Films: The Iron Hammer — Olympic Channel, 11:30 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, noon

All In With Laila Ali: Against the Flow — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Great Indian Cricket Dream — BBC World News, 1:30 p.m.

Five Rings Films: The Distance — Olympic Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 5:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Laver Cup

Team Europe vs. Team World, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 2: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Day 2: Night Session — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

WTA Tour

Toray Pan Pacific Open, Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Final — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WTA Tour

Korea Open, Seoul Olympic Tennis Center, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Final — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

UEFA Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 5

League B — Group 1, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Ukraine — FS2, 9 a.m.

League C — Group 2, Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Northern Ireland vs. Kosovo — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

League B — Group 4, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Norway — FS2, noon

League A — Group 2, FORTUNA Arena, Prague

Czechia vs. Portugal — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

League B — Group 4, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Sweden — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

League A — Group 2, Estadio La Romareda, Zaragoza, Spain

Spain vs. Switzerland — Fubo Sports Network, 2:33 p.m.

League B — Group 2, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel vs. Albania — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

League C — Group 2, AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Greece — Fubo Sports Network 3, 2:35 p.m.

League B — Group 1, Hampden Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. Republic of Ireland — Fubo Sports Network 8, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchnight Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.