All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool A, Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Taichung City, Taiwan

Cuba vs. Netherlands — FS1, 11 p.m.

Panama vs. Taiwan — FS2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Baseball

Sam Houston at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 8:30 p.m.

Villanova at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Baskeball

Men’s

America East Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

New Hampshire at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Boston College vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Richmond vs. UMass — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

La Salle vs. URI — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Northern Arizona vs. Montana/Idaho State — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Montana State vs. Weber State/Sacramento State — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Cal State-Bakersfield vs. Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Championship, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Hofstra/North Carolina-Wilmington vs. College of Charleston/Towson — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Youngstown State/Northern Kentucky vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee/Cleveland State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Canisius — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Marist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Championship, Lawler Arena, Merrimack College, North Andover, MA

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Nicholls/McNeese State — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern State vs. Southeastern Louisiana/New Orleans — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Championship, Danny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oral Roberts/St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State/North Dakota State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

California Baptist vs. Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tarleton vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Utah Tech — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Hoops –Stadium, 3 p.m.

Inside College Hoops –Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball: Part Six (1998-2010) — SEC Network, midnight

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Wichita State vs. South Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

SMU vs. Houston — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati/Tulane vs. East Carolina — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Portland State vs. Sacramento State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Cal State-Northridge vs. Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. Cleveland State — ESPNU, noon

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Canisius — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Marist vs. Rider — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, noon

Lamar vs. McNeese State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Championship, Danny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota State vs. Nebraska-Omaha — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Gonzaga vs. Portland — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

SEC Inside: Women’s Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Estadio Cibao, Santiago, Dominican Republic

Violette AC vs. Austin FC — FS1/TUDN, 6 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

Alianza vs. Philadelphia Union — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC — FS2, 9:56 p.m./TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — MLB Network/Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves — NESN/MLB.com, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cactus League

Anaheim Angels vs. San Diego Padres — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports San Diego, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Orlando — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston — YES/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+/WACY, 10:30 a.m.

Motor City Cruise at Long Island Nets — YES app, 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area/WABM, noon

Ontario Clippers at Grand Rapids Gold — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay’s NFL Mock Draft 3.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Montreal — Bally Sports South/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey — TSN4/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days)/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Islanders — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports California/Altitude, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Exhibition

Eisenhower Cup, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Tie Break Tens Mixed Doubles Event — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund — CBS/UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

2nd Leg, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

S.L. Benfica vs. Club Brugge — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 2-0)

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UCL Multicast — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.