All Times Eastern

HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!!!!!

CONCACAF W Championship

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico

United States vs. Haiti — CBS Sports Network/Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Mexico vs. Jamaica — CBS Sports Network/Paramount+, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Studio Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Diving Dogs Premier Cup — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Gluttony

Major League Eating

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Nathan’s Famous Restaurant, Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY

Women’s Competition — ESPN3, 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Competition — ESPNews, noon

Golf

Exhibition

JP McManus Pro-Am, The Golf Course at Adare Manor, Adare, Co. Limerick, Ireland

Day 1 — Peacock, 9 a.m./Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 13: Bell Flight Commander — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 14: The Open — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southwest/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 1:30 p.m./MLB Network, 2 p.m. (joined in progress)

Kansas City at Houston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago,, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 11 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 6 p.m.

New York Mets at Cincinnati — SNY/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)

St. Louis at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Seattle at San Diego — Root Sports/Bally Sports San Diego, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NFL

NFL Mic’d Up: The 2021 Season — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LV — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. San Diego Loyal — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Catch98 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Round of 16: Centre Court — ESPN/ESPN3/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.